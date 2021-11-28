Fashion
Mizzou doesn’t find attacking rhythm in Wichita State loss
After Monday’s loss to Florida State, where the Tigers seemed outclassed in every way, they wanted to get things back on track.
The Missouri men’s basketball never dominated Friday night against Wichita State and fell to the Shockers 61-55 at Mizzou Arena.
Wichita State goalkeeper Tyson Etienne led all scorers with 18 points. Amari Davis led the Tigers with 17 points. The only other double-digit MU player was Boogie Coleman, who scored 10 points.
The loss followed a familiar storyline for MU over the first six games of the season, which leaves the Tigers still looking for a full performance.
We need to keep improving those edge layups and even those Open 3s, said Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin. Because you put a lot of pressure on yourself when you don’t take those shots, especially when you flip them 18 times and don’t capitalize on those opportunities. Give (State of Wichita) credit.
Missouri fell to 3-3 with the loss. The Tigers’ next game is at home on Monday night when they face NAIA-level Paul Quinn College.
Wichita State took an early 7-0 lead, and the Missourid only scored their first points for almost three minutes. Missouri fought back for most of the first half to bring the game down to 20 and was only down 26-23. at halftime.
The Tigers scored the first three points of the second half to tie again at 26, but it was the final streak without the Shockers in the lead. Coleman tied the game with a free throw resulting from a technical foul called Isaac Brown of Wichita State.
The Shockers overcame that technique and drove a 13-5 run to take the lead. Wichita state ruled by no less than 13.
One stat that doomed the Tigers’ chances of coming back was a 3-point shot: 2 for 18 in the game, one mark behind the arc each of Coleman and Davis.
“We just have to keep shooting, trusting the other guys to make the shots and make the plays for the other guys,” Davis said.
Missouri’s offense has failed in its last four games, averaging just over 57 points in regulation for those games.
The Tigers know this won’t get things done and have given remediation a high priority.
“It definitely puts us in a hole to get out of this,” Coleman said. “When we’re not making shots and we’ve missed a few on the edge. Once we do and we’re down it’s hard for us to get into the game.”
Missouri had a cleaner game, committing just 12 turnovers against Wichita State, a goal for Martin over the past week.
Yet MU is still striving for a full 40 minute performance.
“There are still a few things we need to work on,” Davis said. “We’re all a family. We play together and play for each other. That’s no problem. We were talking in the locker room and saying we need to put the two halves together and not dig ourselves into the first half. time.
“We just have to play hard and run for 40 minutes.”
