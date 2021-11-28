Stars From Kendall Jenner To Maura Higgins Go Without Underwear For Latest Trend In Racy Cutout Dresses

FANS of a celebrity trend will need to be brave enough to try it out.

Whereas before you would have sent back any dress with big cuts and furiously demanded a full refund, the stars are now adopting the ‘barely here’ style.

13 Kendall Jenner stunned fans as she posed for a mirror selfie with Hailey Bieber in her daring cutout dress Credit: Instagram

13 Maura Higgins showed off a cheeky flash of her hip tattoo in her cutout purple dress Credit: Instagram

13 Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford teamed her black dress with hoop earrings Credit: Instagram

The trend, not for the faint of heart, can be seen modeled on Kendall Jenner, Chloe Ferry, and Maura Higgins.

The cheeky cutouts give a glimpse of the star’s body underneath, making it virtually impossible to wear underwear with bold outfits.

Kendall Jenner wowed fans when she uploaded a glam mirror selfie with her best friendHailey Bieber.

In the photo, Kendall can be seen wearing a little black dress with a series of diamond-shaped cutouts down the front.

While Dancing On Ice star Maura Higgins opted for a dress with a low-key high-necked line, but an equally high line, which showed off her cheeky hip tattoo.

Also in the game is Lucinda Strafford of Love Island, as she was pictured wearing an elegant black one-sleeve dress with cutouts and paired with a pair of gold earrings.

Not to be outdone by fellow Love Islanders, Georgia Steel also posted a cheeky snap.

The beautiful faithful wore an orange strappy dress with a series of cutouts on the front of the dress.

While,Kylie Jenner has followed in her older sister’s footsteps with her own side cutout dress in a playful orange color.

Mary Bedford, of Love Island this year, flaunted her hips in a lilac dress with cutouts held in place by metallic hoops in the style of the iconic dress worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

Islanders Laura Anderson andShannon Singh also posted photos of themselves in a brave, cutout outfit.

13 Former Love Islander Georgie Steel also joined the bold trend with this orange strappy dress. Credit: Instagram

13 Kylie Jenner struck a sunny pose in her vibrant see-through orange dress with side cutouts Credit: Instagram

13 This year’s Love Island’s Mary Bedford wowed in a lilac dress with cutouts through the front and sides Credit: Instagram

13 Laura Anderson wore a bodycon white dress with alluring cutouts through the front Credit: Instagram

13 Love Island’s Shannon Singh also jumped on the trend with this figure-hugging number Credit: Instagram

Chloe Ferry went very glamorous for her cutout look, pairing a little black dress with over the knee boots and long curly locks.

While model Megan Barton-Hansen wore a cutout ensemble with a mini skirt and a matching crop top both in a black and white pattern.

Karren Brady’s daughter, Sophia Peschisolido, was one of the few to wear underwear with her dress, which was visible through the sheer fabric of her cutout dress.

Singer and reality TV starMegan McKenna wore a bodycon neon blue dress with cutouts on both sleeves and the front of the dress.

WhileKourtney Kardashian sizzled in a silky black number with a lace spike of her frilly bra coming out of the cutout.

We salute every star who has dared to embrace the trend. Thinking of giving it a try? You are braver than us …

13 Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry went above and beyond in her cutout one-sleeve dress Credit: Instagram

13 Megan Barton-Hanson opted for a cutout mini skirt and matching crop top Credit: Instagram

13 Karren Brady’s daughter Sophia Peschisolido gave the camera a steaming look in her cutout dress Credit: Instagram

13 Megan McKenna went for the boldest color option with the vibrant neon blue dress Credit: Instagram

13 Kourtney Kardashian was not to be overtaken by her younger sisters as she sizzled in a silky black number Credit: Instagram

This isn’t the first telltale trend to take off among the stars, remember the bikini loincloth trend stars from Emily Ratajkowski to Lauren Goodger loved?

How about the weird and daring The ‘upside down’ bikini trend that Kourtney Kardashian & Kylie Jenner love Would you like to try it?

And have you jumped on the ’80s-style lace bodysuits that have recently made a dramatic comeback?