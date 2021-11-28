Fashion
Stars From Kendall Jenner To Maura Higgins Go Without Underwear For Latest Trend In Racy Cutout Dresses
FANS of a celebrity trend will need to be brave enough to try it out.
Whereas before you would have sent back any dress with big cuts and furiously demanded a full refund, the stars are now adopting the ‘barely here’ style.
The trend, not for the faint of heart, can be seen modeled on Kendall Jenner, Chloe Ferry, and Maura Higgins.
The cheeky cutouts give a glimpse of the star’s body underneath, making it virtually impossible to wear underwear with bold outfits.
Kendall Jenner wowed fans when she uploaded a glam mirror selfie with her best friendHailey Bieber.
In the photo, Kendall can be seen wearing a little black dress with a series of diamond-shaped cutouts down the front.
While Dancing On Ice star Maura Higgins opted for a dress with a low-key high-necked line, but an equally high line, which showed off her cheeky hip tattoo.
Also in the game is Lucinda Strafford of Love Island, as she was pictured wearing an elegant black one-sleeve dress with cutouts and paired with a pair of gold earrings.
Not to be outdone by fellow Love Islanders, Georgia Steel also posted a cheeky snap.
The beautiful faithful wore an orange strappy dress with a series of cutouts on the front of the dress.
While,Kylie Jenner has followed in her older sister’s footsteps with her own side cutout dress in a playful orange color.
Mary Bedford, of Love Island this year, flaunted her hips in a lilac dress with cutouts held in place by metallic hoops in the style of the iconic dress worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.
Islanders Laura Anderson andShannon Singh also posted photos of themselves in a brave, cutout outfit.
Chloe Ferry went very glamorous for her cutout look, pairing a little black dress with over the knee boots and long curly locks.
While model Megan Barton-Hansen wore a cutout ensemble with a mini skirt and a matching crop top both in a black and white pattern.
Karren Brady’s daughter, Sophia Peschisolido, was one of the few to wear underwear with her dress, which was visible through the sheer fabric of her cutout dress.
Singer and reality TV starMegan McKenna wore a bodycon neon blue dress with cutouts on both sleeves and the front of the dress.
WhileKourtney Kardashian sizzled in a silky black number with a lace spike of her frilly bra coming out of the cutout.
We salute every star who has dared to embrace the trend. Thinking of giving it a try? You are braver than us …
This isn’t the first telltale trend to take off among the stars, remember the bikini loincloth trend stars from Emily Ratajkowski to Lauren Goodger loved?
How about the weird and daring The ‘upside down’ bikini trend that Kourtney Kardashian & Kylie Jenner love Would you like to try it?
And have you jumped on the ’80s-style lace bodysuits that have recently made a dramatic comeback?
