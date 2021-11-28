Fashion
What GMP reflects before the share listing date
Go Fashion IPO date: Go Fashion shares will be listed on November 30, 2021 and lucky bidders buy by guessing the public issue’s listing gain 1,013.61 crores. For these bidders there is good news from the gray market. Go Fashion shares are available at a premium of 500 on the gray market today. Market observers believe that such a gray market premium (GMP) reflects a strong gain in the listing of the public issue, the price of which is 655 to 690 per share.
Go Fashion IPO GMP
According to market watchers, Go Fashion IPO GMP is today 500, which is unchanged from its GMP yesterday. Thus, despite the negative sentiment in the primary market, Go Fashion IPO GMP remained stable, reflecting a strong listing of the public issue. Market watchers added that despite Friday’s stock market crash, Go Fashion shares have remained stable in the gray market, meaning lucky bidders can expect a high return on investment on the listing date.
What does this BPF mean?
Market watchers added that GMP is nothing more than an expected listing gain from the public offering by the gray market. As Go Fashion IPO GMP today is 500, this means that the gray market expects Go Fashion’s stock to trade at around 1190 ( 690 + 500), which is about 70 percent above its price range of 655 to 690 per share.
However, stock market experts are of the opinion that the gray market gives unofficial data that has nothing to do with the fundamentals of the company. They advised bidders to stick to the company’s balance sheet and know the exact financial position of the company.
While waiting for a good response on the listing date of the Go Fashion share; Ravi Singh, Head of Research and Vice President at ShareIndia, said: “In the current market scenario, most IPOs should perform well. We expect the Go Fashion IPO to receive a good response on listing as well. also help Go Fashion in the longer term. However, we advise investors to reserve the premium at the time of listing. “
Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint.
