Dress code for boys and girls





CAT 2021 will be conducted today The Indian Institute of Management – Ahmedabad (IIM) will organize the Common Entrance Test (CAT 2021) in three teams today. IIM Ahmedabad has established a CAT dress code for male and female candidates which must be followed on the day of the exam. Candidates appearing for the exam will undergo a search process and any metallic objects will not be allowed in the exam room. Latest:Are you ready for the CAT? Take the FREE IMS Online Chat Simulation Test.Start now ApplicationAlert:To start your application for the Great LakesClick here The CAT exam will take place in three sessions: morning session (8:30 am to 10:30 am); afternoon session (12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and evening session (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.). Candidates are not allowed to sit for more than one session. It is mandatory to bring CAT 2021 admission cards with valid ID to the examination center.







CAT 2021: Dress code for male and female applicants Candidates must not wear any jewelry or metal accessories.

Do not wear shoes or shoes with thick soles.

Candidates will not be permitted to wear clothing with large buttons inside the CAT examination center.

Socks, plain sweaters, sweaters, cardigans without pockets will be allowed inside the examination room.

No electronic gadgets, including cell phones, watches, calculators, will be allowed.

Applicants will be provided with a pen and notepad upon entering the exam room, personal stationery such as pen, paper or exam pads will not be allowed.

Do not wear your wallet, glasses to the examination center.

Applicants will go through a search process and only CAT admission card, photo ID, mask, disinfectant, required medical certificate (s) and scribe affidavit (if applicable) would be allowed beyond the search point.

Candidates using a metal implant, a pacemaker, among others, will need to bring a supporting medical certificate to the test center.

