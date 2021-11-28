Men’s football Duke falls to Saint Louis in NCAA Sweet Sixteen tournament

At Koskinen Stadium just after Thanksgiving, Duke has much to be thankful for, even though he’s returning to the locker room for the last time this season.

Facing No.10 seeded Saint Louis in the third round of the NCAA tournament, the Blue Devils scored three goals, but it wasn’t enough as their miracle season ultimately ended in a 4- loss. 3. Although he gave his all in every minute of the game and the season for that matter, Duke ultimately couldn’t close a two-way battle between two very talented teams.

I’m proud of these guys because it’s not easy to muster the energy to fight back, especially if we were down 3-1 with two goals to get back into the game, head coach John said. Kerr after the game. We have this desire, this heart, this will to win, and we’ve been a little short tonight.

Saint Louis walked out the door firing all cylinders, which is normal for the only NCAA team to lose a game yet. Still, the Billikens were a force unlike what Duke saw in the second round against UCLA, and it was clear from the start that this would be a much steeper hill to climb if the Blue Devils were to keep their season alive. That hill was further accentuated when Saint Louis scored the first and only goal of the first half before Duke even took a shot on goal.

After Saint Louis’ Christian Buendia threw a long ball into the box, Mason Leeth settled the ball with a quick kick behind him, then kicked off the rebound with no one around him in front of Duke goalkeeper Eliot Hamil. While the Blue Devil loyalists in the cold Koskinen stands were still unsure of the Billikens’ confidence, Leeth celebrated with a round backflip and Saint Louis made it known that meant business.

However, Duke moved up a gear after that, equaling Saint Louis with four shots in the remainder of the first half. And once on the pitch for the second half, the Blue Devils were all powerful and an aggressive press as they desperately searched for an equalizer.

This team will do it no matter what; they’re built to compete, and it was a pleasure to see them, Kerr said of the Blue Devils’ second-half resurgence. At halftime we gave them some harsh words, in the intermission, to make sure they got the stake and to dig deep, and they did. They dug deep, we got behind another goal, we got back there, and then we had to really fight to get to where we were.

The equalizer would come less than 10 minutes into halftime. Sophomore Amir Daley gave the ball to sophomore Peter Stroud, who carried it to the upper right corner of the box and sent a perfect cross straight to the student’s head in second year Thorleifur Ulfarsson. There was nothing Billikens goalkeeper Patrick Schulte could do as Ulfarsson steered the ball into the net with perfect timing.

Still, Saint Louis is undefeated for a reason, and he scored two unanswered goals on the counterattack, as holes opened in the back for Duke as he pushed towards the net in search of a decisive goal. Never count the Blue Devils, however, as they weren’t fazed by the goals and worked their way through Billikens half with revenge, landing three quick shots. Despite Dukes’ slow start, they finished exactly tied with Saint Louis, with 14 shots apiece, and in the second half the Blue Devils were the ones in control, taking 10 shots from Saint Louis Seven. It was the never-give-up mentality that gave Duke back-to-back goals to equalize once again. First, a smooth finish from sophomore Nick Pariano after ACC freshman Shakur Mohammed placed a rebounding cross right in front of the net put the Blue Devils down. ‘a. Then rookie Jai Bean, who dominated the box all night, scored another header on a free kick shot just outside the box by Pariano. However, this celebration will not last long. A Billiken corner ricocheted directly at Hamill, who made the initial save but couldn’t control the rebound. Unfortunately, Duke Santa Iharas’ sophomore foot was in the perfect spot for the ball to bounce and sink into the net. It would be the last goal of the game, and the Blue Devils’ season ended heartbreakingly with one own goal.

Get overtime, all Duke athletics Subscribe to our weekly newsletter organized by an editorial. Cancel anytime.

While Duke would continue to fight until the last few seconds had passed, it was not enough and Saint Louis eventually progressed into the NCAA tournament.

However, the story of the Blue Devils is not over. Every point Duke scored, both goals and assists, was scored by freshmen and sophomores. Stroud and Ulfarsson, two sophomores who both received major ACC awards, logged in for Dukes ‘first critical equalizer, and the Blue Devils’ other major winner Mohammed attended the second equalizer. Bean, who has been injured for most of the season and is still recovering, and Pariano, both in sophomores, each scored one goal, and they both largely controlled the game in the second half to give Duke this opportunity in the first place.

It’s a pleasure to coach them, and then to know that we can learn from it and grow from it, and so many young guys coming back next year is an exciting prospect, Kerr said of the young squad. .

As Duke ends his season before he wants to, ending his season in the third round of the NCAA tournament against an undefeated team after winning the ACC regular season is an incredible turnaround from his season 4- 10-3 2020-21. And it’s looking into the past. While they certainly didn’t play a perfect game against Saint Louis, they played really good football until the very end, and it really could have been a team game. Regardless of where they’re from, Duke is a very good team in their own right. Plus, looking to the future, Duke still has two to three years with his best players, and Kerr cites an exciting recruiting class as reasons to be optimistic about the future.

Anyway, while this game and this season didn’t quite go as planned, the Blue Devils are just getting started and are ultimately happy with what they’ve accomplished this season, even if that loss leaves a bruise.

I want us to keep growing and to keep questioning ourselves individually and collectively. This team can do a lot more. There is a lot more to learn and develop and hopefully that stings for a while, Kerr said. We’re meeting again in January and starting to work on things that we all know we can improve, and this team is going to grow. There are a lot of good songs here, and they’re so young and I think this year we’ve really grown a lot, last year we’ve grown a lot … So I think we’re a booming program.