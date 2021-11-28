IIM CAT 2021 Today, Check Dress Code & Last Minute Tips Here | India News





New Delhi: The 2021 Common Admission Test (CAT) will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 28. CAT 2021 will take place in three shifts: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. According to reports, up to 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for CAT 2021. The IIM CAT 2021 will take place today in centers in 158 cities in three sessions. The IIM CAT 2021 admission card was released on October 27. Check out the dress code guidelines here: 1. Wearing a mask is compulsory, no entry into the examination rooms without it. 2. Bags are not allowed inside the examination room. 3. Shoes with high heels or thick soles are not allowed. 4. Jeans, pants or trousers, etc. shouldn’t have a lot of pockets. 5. Candidates may wear socks, cardigans, plain sweaters and sweaters without pockets. 6. Clothing with large buttons is not allowed. 7. Avoid wearing any type of jewelry or metal accessories. 8. Candidates must not wear henna on their hands. Check out the last minute tips here: 1. Candidates must bring their CAT 2021 admission card and ID to the examination center. Admission cards must be downloaded and printed on A4 paper. 2. Candidates must arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes before the doors close. 3. The CAT will be conducted in a computerized test mode (CBT). 4. Applicants will not be permitted to carry cell phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery, pens, wallets and eyeglasses. 5. Applicants will have 40 minutes for each section and PwD applicants will be allocated 53 minutes and 20 seconds. Some questions will be of the multiple choice type (MCQ) in the CAT 2021 articles. The CAT exam is taken for admission to various IIM graduate and scholarship / doctorate programs. Live

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/education/iim-cat-2021-today-check-dress-code-and-last-minute-tips-here-2414169.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos