Princess Diana’s style has garnered interest on the internet time and time again, but one of her most iconic outfits has sparked interest again. First, photos of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.Revenge robeThey came out while filming The Crown. According to the global fashion shopping platform Lyst, searches for black off-shoulder dresses increased 58% and searches for black sweetheart-neck dresses increased 103% in a single day.

Then, for an appearance on The Late Show with Seth Meyers, Taylor Swift wore a black dress in a similar style, prompting comparisons between fans. Swift went on to clarify that the David Koma off-the-shoulder mini dress was not inspired by Diana, but that hasn’t stopped fans comparing it to the famous late princess ensemble.

The original dress worn by Din would have been 900th designed by Christin Stmbolin. It was an off-the-shoulder black mini dress with a symmetrical hem that came just above the knee, a soft little neckline, and a flowy cut to the chest, otherwise known as the Perfect Dress. Din completed the look with a multi-strand beaded necklace from a brooch the Queen Mother gave her at her wedding in 1981.

The revealing interview with Prince Chrles during his meeting with Cmill Prker-Bowles upon the Serpentine’s arrival, highlighting its cultural significance as quickly as possible. The dress, which defied the standards of the royl style, marked the start of a new era for Din.

While Din’s original Stmbiolin is overpriced for most FNs (the 900 dress sold for 39,098 courses in 1997), similar options can be found on the street for much less. But do not worry ; I have already done the legwork and combed the canvas for the best dupes.

The publisher of Bustle has selected only the best products. If you purchase a product after clicking the link in this article, we may receive a commission.