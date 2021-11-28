Walking high: Platforms are the shoe of choice for the holiday season | Fashion





TRainers may still be the go-to shoe when it comes to everyday wear, but as the holiday season approaches, a dressier alternative graces trendy feet. And if you’re someone of a certain generation, you might have worn them before because it’s the platform, this disco classic, that’s making a comeback. Platforms have been spotted on celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and Beyonc and they are increasingly a gender neutral shoe. After Marc Jacobs and Sam Smith, Tom Daley wore platforms on the red carpet Last week. There are several new brands that are creating platforms for the modern age. Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa both wear DAccori while Nodaleto is a favorite of fashion editors, and Naked Wolfe has been endorsed by Kourtney Kardashian. Terry de Havilland, the British brand founded in the 1970s, enjoyed new success, especially after Sarah-Jessica Parker wore the Lena Non-Stop Disco platform on the set of Sex and the city to follow And just like that. The wedge heel is an important part of our brand, says Josh Spurling, director of sales and marketing. Our bestsellers from last year were the Zia and the new Lena Non-Stop Disco, both with wedge heels. Tom Daley in platforms on the red carpet. Photograph: Kirsty OConnor / PA On Main Street, designs from River Island, Asos, and Kurt Geiger are popular. Platforms are bigger and better than ever, and seem to be the key to Spring / Summer 2022, says Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Creative Director at Kurt Geiger. Our Vegan Franky Heels merge a towering block heel and platform with a hot pink satin upper for added impact. These are evening shoes with a punch. Fashion writer Naomi Pike is a platform fan. They have a retro feel that has always kind of captivated me, she says. Pike says she likes the trampling they have over other more feminine high heels. There is definitely a certain attitude towards them, she says. I wear this in other areas of my personal style. Attitude, retro appeal and crucial comfort all add up to make platforms the party shoe for 2021. The advantage of a platform is that you can have high heel height while still having a stable shoe and, above all, comfortable, says Spurling. They also fit into both a comeback of the disco style endorsed by Lady Gaga in the run-up to The Gucci house and the favorite of Generation Z, the Y2K era. The platforms were worn by Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Aniston in the 2000s. In fact, platform shoes date back thousands of years. Fashionable statues of Greek women dating from around 600 BC. Vertiginous pint up to a meter tall were a status symbol for socialites in 15th century Venice, while wood come can were worn by prostitutes in Japan from the 17th century. Platforms took off in mainstream fashion in the 1930s with designers such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Roger Vivier making the shoes. They returned in the ’70s, worn by figures like Sister Sledge and Bianca Jagger. The shoes were gender-neutral at the time, so David Bowie, George Clinton and Marc Bolan wore platforms. Forty years later, expect to see trainers retire after dark, and platforms will once again become the choice on dance floors and at parties. If there ever was a perfect shoe for a dance floor, says Spurling, these are it.

