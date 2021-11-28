Commando Steve shares Sleep Hack to massively increase energy

You’ll die if you stop doing it, but how many of us actually stop to think about how we breathe? Unless you are exercising or in a yoga or Pilates studio, our attention rarely floats on our breath. And why would he do it? It is essential.

But the way you breathe, or at least the way you inhale and exhale your breath, can have drastically different effects on your body. One man who has been keen to point this out recently is Commando Steve. Australian personal trainer real name Steve Willis is someone who regularly pushes their body to the limit in the name of fitness.

Steve recently offered a sleep challenge on his Instagram Story, where he encouraged his audience to tape their mouths at night, to help encourage nasal breathing. Why? You might ask. Well, there are actually several reasons why we should aim to breathe through the nose, and only through the nose, and avoid breathing through the mouth.

Commando Steve refers to the benefit in a separate article, citing a Dr. Steven Lin’s publication, a leading functional dentist in the world. In his article, Dr. Lin explains that we supply our bodies with nitric oxide when we breathe through the nose: “Nasal breathing gives you access to this essential nutrient, while mouth breathing starves your body of it.”

Dr. Lin says, “Nitric oxide signals cells in your arteries to soften and relax, an action that can drastically lower blood pressure. The best way to access nitric oxide is to breathe slowly through your nose.

“Heavy breathing causes the blood vessels to constrict. This is one of the reasons that mouth respirators often get tired. There is less supply of O2 (oxygen) in mouth breathing.

James Nestor, author of Souffle: the new science of a lost art, wanted to discover the effects that different breathing techniques would have on his sleep. He conducted a study with the help of scientists at Stanford University and, for the first experiment, blocked his nostrils so that he could only breathe through his mouth.

As CNN Health reports, Nestor said of the experiment, “We knew it wasn’t going to be good because there is a very strong scientific basis showing all of the deleterious effects of mouth breathing, from periodontal disease to metabolic disorders. “

After breathing only through the mouth for 10 days, “Nestor’s blood pressure increased by 13 points” CNN Health reports. “Measurements of heart rate variability showed her body was under stress. His pulse quickened and he tripped in a mental fog.

“He also snored for hours every night, developing obstructive sleep apnea. His blood oxygen level dropped.

You may be now trying to think about how you breathe at night when you fall asleep. Don’t worry if you breathe through your mouth, it’s incredibly common, especially if you have allergies or other conditions that make your nose stuffy.

“When you lie down, the blood vessels inside your nose fill with blood,” said Dr. Steven Park, a sleep medicine surgeon. CNN Health.

“If you can’t breathe easily through your nose, you’re likely to open your mouth to breathe, which triggers a positive feedback loop.”

“You would think that if you opened your mouth you would breathe better, but in fact the reverse is true. As you open your jaw, your tongue droops backwards, obstructing your airways.

Dean Gladstone, a qualified Bondi and Wim Hof ​​lifeguard and breathing trainer, said DMARGE nasal breathing can provide many benefits.

“Humans are supposed to breathe through their noses most of the time and ideally should breathe through their noses at night,” Dean says.

“Nasal breathing has immune benefits besides being antiviral, a big problem right now. Nasal breathing is related to the parasympathetic nervous system. This is where your body repairs itself, digestion happens and a lot of other things.

“Mouth breathing is related to the fight-or-flight response, so you can imagine it’s not ideal for falling asleep or staying asleep.”

Dean adds: “In a recent study conducted in America, heart attack survivors were found to be dysfunctional respirators, that is, mouth ventilators, upper chest respirators, or those who suffered from heart attack. ‘Sleep Apnea.

“While they may have survived their heart attack, the heart attack itself was linked to dysfunctional breathing because it can add stress to any organ or system in the body.”

Dean confirms that people have been lining their mouths for years to make nasal breathing easier, and that’s something he does himself. However, he uses a product that does not cover the entire lip area, “making it safe for everyone.”

“I recommend [mouth taping] for people who wake up slowly or get up to go to the bathroom at night. This has to do with mouth breathing and not getting into a deep sleep.

So if you are breathing through your mouth what else can you do to encourage nasal breathing besides putting duct tape over your mouth in what could be considered extreme action.

One thing you can do is avoid eating near bedtime. You can also rinse the nose with salt water, which acts as a mild decongestant.

Dean also has thoughts on what can be done to help provide better quality sleep: “Nasal breathing, sleeping in a cool, airy room, trying to fall asleep at the same time each night, avoiding blue lights and screens for two hours. before bed, sleep on your side, not on your back, avoid alcohol and sugar, don’t eat late at night, and try breathing or meditation exercises to help you relax.

Dr. Park in the aforementioned study actually encourages the use of duct tape, but not in the manner of kidnapping where you can’t open your lips at all. “You just need a tiny bit in the center of your lips,” he explains.

“The point isn’t to prevent airflow through your mouth, it’s to train your jaw to close at night.”

In fact, there are several accounts on the Internet of people trying to sleep with their mouths closed, as well as other research suggesting that oral taping can be used as a treatment for prolific snorers.

Interested? Maybe try the Commando Steve challenge.

Read more