Princess Anne seduces with her sparkling dress and unexpected jewel



















November 27, 2021



Kate thomas

The Princess Royal looked amazing at the GB Team Ball alongside Tom Daley seeing the stunning evening wear and Anne’s brooch on loan from the Queen

Princess Anne make a glamorous appearance at GB team ball Thursday night celebrating the success of British athletes at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. MORE: Princess Anne’s Secret Culinary Talent Revealed – See Photo The 71-year-old royal, who is president of the British Olympic Association, presented the ‘Olympian’s Olympian’ award to the famous diver Tom daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue dress with sequin details and a pleated skirt that sparkled under the lights as she took the stage to deliver a speech. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Anne’s special message for the GB team The Princess Royal dressed in a navy velvet blazer and was later seen with a cream pashmina draped over her shoulders as she mingled with prom guests. Anne wore a three-strand pearl necklace and stunning sapphire earrings to match the sapphire brooch pinned to her lapel, which appeared to have been on loan from her mother the Queen. READ: Why Princess Anne’s first wedding was a special nod to Prince Charles The brooch, which dates from 1866, was previously owned by Empress of Russia Maria Feodorovna and was eventually bought by Queen Mary at auction, before being handed over to Queen Elizabeth. The Princess Royal, President of the British Olympic Association, joined yesterday and today’s Olympians at the @TeamGB Ball to celebrate British success at @ Tokyo2020 and look forward to @ Beijing2022. 🥇HRH also presented the ‘Olympian’s Olympian’ award to @ TomDaley1994. pic.twitter.com/ZM79nkLD05 – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 26, 2021 Princess Anne presented an award to Tom Daley The sapphire is surrounded by sparkling diamonds, from which hangs a single pearl pendant. Superb! The Royal Family’s official Twitter account shared some photos from the event, adding: “The Princess Royal has a long association with the @Olympics, both as a contender at the 1976 Montreal Games, and now as a as President of the British Olympic Association and member of the International Olympic Committee. “ The Queen lent her sapphire brooch to Princess Anne During this time, HELLO! recently found out that Princess Anne enjoys shopping for her clothes locally in the village of Horsley, not far from her Gatcombe Park home. DON’T MISS: Princess Anne’s Odd Favorite Snack Is Acquired Taste Anne purchased a number of items for her royal wardrobe, including the gorgeous yellow coat dress she wore for this year’s Ascot Ladies Day, from a local boutique Shibumi. The brand, founded by Ruth Guise, specializes in bespoke pieces made from intricate and luxurious fabrics – all ethically made with zero waste. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.

