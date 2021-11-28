Michigan No.5 defeats Ohio State No.2 for first time since 2011





One of college football’s most historic rivalries will have another chapter written in 2021 when Ohio State No.2 visits Michigan No.5. As if this game doesn’t already have enough in play, this year’s edition of “The Game” will decide the winner of the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes enter Week 13 after a dominant 56-7 win over then-No.7 Michigan State. QB CJ Stroud is playing some of his best football of late with 1,198 passing yards, 13 touchdowns. and only two interceptions in the last three games. One target that Stroud has really enjoyed over the past three games is WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has 484 and three touchdowns during that time. Defensively, Michigan have been rock solid following their loss to Michigan State in Week 9. Since then, the Wolverines have yet to allow 20 points in a game. DE Aidan Hutchinson has wreaked havoc in backfield with 11 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks this season. On the offensive side, Michigan will overwhelm defenses like Ohio State. The Wolverines play an intense racing style of football. This season, Jim Harbaugh’s team have been running the ball 60% of the time. Two players who have helped with this are RB Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. Haskins has 216 carries for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Corum has 130 carries for 778 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Ohio State defense has done a great job stopping the run this season. On average, the Buckeyes are allowing 102.3 yards per game rushing. A big part of stopping the race was their ability to get into the backfield. OSU has 70 tackles for loss this season, compared to Michigan’s 57. Expect the emotions to run high and another thrilling showdown between these two historic shows on Saturday, November 27 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.

