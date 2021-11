Effortless winter dress ideas to try on once the temperature drops

Every year, usually around this time, I repeatedly realize that winter is at hand. Despite how quickly summer and fall seem to come and go, the reality of freezing temperatures and inclement weather is very, very real. Of course, it’s not that bad, that’s why pretty chic coats and boots have been created! But there’s no denying that dressing for winter can feel like a chore once you’ve done it enough days in a row. And once that feeling of work begins to be associated with your personal style, pieces like dresses and skirts are often swapped for sweatshirts and leggings. In order to avoid a style rut, I proactively came up with a few outfit ideas for wearing dresses in cold weather. By implementing a few style tips I’ve gathered from looking at hundreds (thousands ?!) from a useful layering tip that works with countless separate pieces in my wardrobe to a ready-to-go outfit combination. the job that always feels fresh, keep going for quick and easy inspiration for months to come. Cottagecore Suite I know everyone’s probably been fed up with the Cottagecore trend by now, but this whimsical approach to clothing translates well in winter, especially if a loose-skirted plaid dress is involved. I layered a quilted military green jacket over my TOAST dress and accessorized an oversized cashmere scarf to keep it comfy. Underneath, socks and clogs cemented the mood. If it’s really cold outside I’m going to upgrade to a heavier parka and add tights under my socks for extra protection. Dress-Over-Pants One of my all-time favorite style tips is to layer a dress over pants. While proportions can be difficult to achieve at times, I have found that a mini hem worn with a flared pants silhouette is strong and reliable. And I know, I know you can wear color in the winter. But sometimes an all-black outfit feels great, as pictured above. Turtleneck to the rescue Once the cold weather hits the most important layering item in my closet is a turtleneck. Not only does it keep my neck warm, but it also makes it possible to wear pieces that might otherwise not work in cold weather, like this leather tunic dress from Rebecca Taylor. And because the hem is short, I wore tights with high boots to make a difference. Thick shoes trend I have always struggled with the style of sweater dresses when in principle I think they are good pieces for winter, it can be difficult to find the right combination of shoes. Recently I tried putting on a chunky pair of shoes to see what it looked like and the result was a bit ’90s inspired and well balanced. In addition, I wore a cream colored leather jacket instead of my normal black coat for a more assertive look. If it’s really cold, I’ll add an oversized black coat on top of everything.

