I bought a size 12 Nasty Gal maxi dress to wear as a sexy fortune teller

Baffled Nasty Gal client ended up with a giant ‘Hagrid-worthy’ frock coat when a maxi dress she bought online to look like a glamorous fortune teller was so huge it overwhelmed. hilariously small size 12.

Demileigh Moore decided to buy the oversized maxi dress in a size 12 last month to wear it at a costume party, but was stunned when she tried it on and realized how huge it was.

Hilarious snaps show the nail and eyelash technician wearing cotton dress 12 with the neckline brushing her belly button and the sleeves falling over her fingertips.

4 Demileigh laughed at the appearance of the dress Credit: Kennedy News

4 Pictured in the giant dress which she thought was more appropriate for “Hagrid” Credit: Kennedy News

The 27-year-old modeled the dress in front of a client in her home salon and the couple cried with laughter because of the dress, which Demileigh says is at least six dress sizes too large and is a size 24.

Disappointed, Demileigh vowed to be more careful when ordering oversized clothing in the future, as social media users joked that it could only be a size 12 for the adorable giant Hagrid. by JK Rowling.

Demileigh, from Shirebrook, Derbyshire, said: “I couldn’t stop laughing – it’s so funny.

“I opened it while I was working in a cabin in my backyard as an eyelash technician.

“I was laughing so much because of his size.

4 The dress pictured on the Nasty Gal website Credit: Kennedy News

4 Demileigh strikes a pose in the size 12 dress Credit: Kennedy News

“I think the girl I was lashing thought I was exaggerating, but when she opened her eyes she took a picture and I put it on Facebook. Everyone thought it was hilarious too.”

Demileigh had planned to dress up as a fortune teller and figured the flowy dress would give off the air of mystery she hoped for – but instead, she encountered a horrific outfit failure.

Demileigh said: “We couldn’t stop laughing as we couldn’t believe how big it was. I didn’t wear it at the end.

“I don’t know how they are wrong. I don’t think they reach that size anyway.

“It wasn’t even a few sizes too big, it had to be a size 24. It was just huge.

“Because it’s oversized, I don’t know if it was supposed to be that size. There was size 12 inside.

“It’s off the shoulder and there’s a drawstring. People said they’ve ordered oversized things before and just pulled the cords really tight, but honestly the sleeves were huge and even so I had pulled them very tight, they would still have fallen down.

“I’ll send it back for a refund and be careful what I order next time.”

Social media users found the oversized outfit hilarious.

Annette Speight said: “Size 12 for who … Hagrid?”

Diane Scott said: “Oh my God, someone got the wrong size.”

Kylie Looms said: “Honestly you and me could have gone camping for a week with that.”

Sonja Rowbotham said: “OMG.”

Nasty Gal confirmed that Demileigh received a “missed” item as Demileigh suspected.

A spokesperson for Nasty Gal said, “At Nasty Gal we take product quality very seriously and our priority is to make sure our customers are always completely satisfied with our clothes.

“In this case, we recognized that Demileigh obviously received an incorrectly sized item and granted him a refund.”

