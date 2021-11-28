Fashion
Naomi Campbell’s assistant quits her Fashion For Relief charity as she is investigated for misconduct
- News of the departure emerged hours after the Charity Commission launched the investigation
- Commission to review payments made by Fashion For Relief to three directors
- In a statement, Fashion For Relief said it was cooperating with the Commission
One of Naomi Campbell’s main contributors to her struggling fashion charity has radically resigned, The Mail on Sunday reveals.
News of heiress Veronica Chou’s departure emerged just hours after the Charity Commission announced it had launched a formal investigation into possible misconduct at Fashion For Relief.
The Mail on Sunday exposed troubling questions about the association this year when official accounts showed that over a 15-month span it lavished more than $ 1.6 million at a gala sparkling in Cannes, but only donated 5,000 to good causes.
Directors: Veronica Chou helped run Fashion For Relief with model Naomi Campbell. It is now under investigation
In a deeply embarrassing move for Ms Campbell, the Charity Commission said it would review payments made by Fashion For Relief to its three directors, the 51-year-old model, London socialite and lawyer Bianka Hellmich and Ms Chou, the heiress. of a 2 billion textile fortune from Hong Kong.
In a statement released last night, Fashion For Relief said it is cooperating fully with the Charity Commission, adding: Any suggestion of wrongdoing or misconduct on the part of the directors is false and denied.
The probe comes just two months after Ms Campbell, who is worth $ 45 million, was named Global Ambassador for the Queens Commonwealth Trust’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.
Charity Commission forensic accountants will examine Fashion For Reliefs 2018-19 accounts, which show Ms Hellmich was paid 77,000 for her role as trustee. The accounts for the previous year showed that 107,000 had been paid in trustee fees.
The investigation will also ask why the charity did not file its statutory annual accounts on time. Its filing in 2020 is more than 180 days late.
Ms Chou, 36, was among the directors of Fashion For Reliefs on Thursday when the Charity Commission announced its investigation, but her name was withdrawn on Friday.
Mad Hatter: Fashion For Relief is subject to legal investigation by Charity Commission, which will examine possible misconduct and mismanagement
Charity Founder: The charity watchdog has launched a formal investigation into fashion charity Naomi Campbell due to concerns about its management and finances, he said. it revealed last night.
Her 2012 marriage to Russian businessman Evgeny Klyucharev drew 1,500 people, including the Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice, and she was a regular feature in society columns until 2017, when allegations Claims regarding her marriage were filed in a London court.
The couple accused their driver of stealing a diamond ring with 167,000 diamonds. However, after insisting that he was given some for sale to pay for prostitutes and drugs to Mr Klyucharev, they dropped the charges.
Court documents obtained by the Ministry of Defense reveal that diamond dealer Illuminex is suing Ms. Chou for fraud. He had purchased the ring, but was forced to return it after the alleged theft was brought to court.
