Fashion
#StylishSunday: From Kalyani Priyadarshan’s pleated shirt dress to Esther Anil’s leather flared pants – M-Town’s best fashion moments | Malayalam Movie News
With Angelina Jolie gracing the red carpet for the premiere of her film, Eternals decked out in an olive structural drape corset and pants set accessorized with the statement chin bar, to the breathtaking appearance of Elle Fannings. at the 6th annual InStyle Awards in a jeweled Balmain chain link top, we saw some awesome looks for fall 2021.
From breastplates to daring handcuffs, the fashion industry is seeing an iteration of trends, but is the South West Indian state – Kerala, its entertainment industry and celebs following the trends?
ETimes presents #StylishSunday, a segment where we strive to compile and rank the best fashion moments of the week from M-Town.
Kalyani Priyadarshan
Kalyani Priyadarshan was on a promotional campaign for her latest release Maanaadu this week, and this look, in particular, topped our list for all the right reasons. She wears a pleated shirt dress with an overlaid shoulder. The chic panel details on the dress tighten it in the right places and thus give a structured but fluid look to the outfit. The shirt dress is surely an arsenal for the fall wardrobe, especially if you want to be comfortable and stylish. Kalyani accessorized the Rs. 24,900 to dress with chunky hoops and go for a fresh no-makeup look and kohl eyes. The soft, wavy hair and see-through block heels elevated the ensemble.
Sunny Leone
Actress Shero Sunny Leone has stayed true to her personal style of comfortable and on-trend fashion this week. The diva was walking around Dubai and this travel set caught our attention. Sunny Leone wears a three piece set, consisting of a high neck ribbed top with cutout, an acid wash denim jacket and high waisted pants with flap pockets. The plain ribbed top is a staple in every woman’s closet, however, the tie-dye pants in pink and white hues, and the skirt-like flap pockets cost around Rs. 20,000 is the highlight of the show. . The jacket with a statement painting and the quotes that read, Well Bred Women Rarely Make History ties the whole outfit together. Sunny went for simple short straight hair because there is a lot going on with the outfit and the look is perfect.
Esther anil
Flared outfits had an iteration for Paris Fashion Week SS21, and they’re back in fashion now. And M-Towns’ young talent, Esther Anil, pulled it off to perfection last week. While promoting her latest Drushyam outing in Hyderabad, the beauty was seen in high waisted flared leather pants with a fitted crop top. The interesting detail of the front pant pocket made it stand out and the high waist gave an illusion of elongation to her legs. The flared pants with a tight top were a perfect match and the clean bun hair and bright makeup made the outfit shine. The chunky gold entwined necklace has caught the eye too much and we are all in love with Esther Anils’ look.
Neha sharma
The birthday girl, Neha Sharma, flew to the United States to celebrate her special day. The solo actress has satisfied our fashion appetite by going out for dinner late at night with her darlings. Neha Sharma made all of our fashion dreams come true by slipping into a leather slip dress. Leather slip dresses are a staple of any fall / winter wardrobe and Neha Sharma has done it perfectly. The thigh slit of the black dress also gave her the glamor she wanted and Neha paired it with a short leather jacket with a fur collar and sleeve lining. The wavy hair and rosy makeup with shimmering eyes worked well together. She added a quilted teal colored crossbody bag to complete the look and we totally love her!
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari is a woman of blue blood and she surely knows how to wear royalty. The Sufiyum Sujathayum actress was on the guest list for a Chandigarh wedding and she graced the ceremony with timeless elegance. The actress wore a mix and match lehenga for the event. She paired the heavily brocade pink blouse with a plunging neckline, with a white lehenga that has a uniform polka dot brocade detail and a crushed dupatta. Adding a choker and matching earrings, Aditi went for her personal style of subtle makeup. The sleek shoulder length hair was tied back in a bun and we totally approve of the look of the wedding guests.
That’s all for today, fashionistas. See you all in the next episode of #StylishSunday. Until then, stay stylish and stunning!
