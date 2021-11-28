Meghan Markle: Royal uses fashion as a nod to UK – lasting connection with England ‘





Meghan Markle still uses her fashion as a “nod to the UK” according to a style expert, despite living in California in the United States. Prince Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito, Santa Barbara in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. As restrictions have slowly been lifted, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a few appearances in the United States in an official capacity.

“This includes his combinations of power conveying power and intelligence on the cover of Time Magazine. “Meghan Markle’s recent appearance in a stunning red Carolina Herrera dress at the Salute to Freedom gala may say a lot about the multiple identities and worlds she straddles. “For example, after retiring from her royal duties in the UK, she is trying to establish herself as half royal and half celebrity in the United States. “The dress, a bright red, chic number with a bold neckline, a flowing train and an elegant front slit, allowed Meghan to show off her legs and was pure Hollywood glamor. DO NOT MISS :

“It underscored Meghan’s roots in the United States before she met Prince Harry and became royal. “It allowed her to revel in her freedom from the royal fashion label, which typically suggests skirts should be kept below the knee. However, the poppy that Meghan wore on her cleavage was a particularly British symbol, much more common in the UK than in the US, and spoke of her and Prince Harry’s inevitable and enduring bond with England. “People see Meghan’s overall ensemble at the Salute to Freedom gala as sending mixed signals.

“They see this as a powerful representation of his dual allegiance to freedom in the United States and respect for the royal family and British tradition.” A spokesperson for Casino Sites developed this analysis exclusively for Express.co.uk. They said: “Meghan Markle’s appearance in an extremely glamorous red dress at the Salute to Freedom gala proved that, despite her formal retirement from royal duties in March 2020, she is still incredibly popular. “She brings fashion inspiration that only someone who is both a true royal and successful actress.

“Meghan is clearly still hugely influential in both her style and her presence at charity events for important causes, such as the Salute to Freedom Gala. “It honors veterans ahead of Remembrance Day and helps raise funds for educational programs for veterans. In her scarlet Carolina Herrera ensemble (the color of Remembrance Day), with her sleek neckline and elegant slit on the legs, the Duchess of Sussex gave the gala all the weight of royal grace and elegance, well that it is not an official royal event. “The poppy Meghan wore on her lapel was a clear nod to the UK and a gentle accent on the bond she and Prince Harry will always have with Britain.”

