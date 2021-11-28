Fashion
Baffled Woman Ends Up With ‘Hagrid-Worthy’ Dress After Ordering From Nasty Gal
A woman ended up with a giant ‘Hagrid-worthy’ frock coat after Nasty Gal mistakenly sent her the wrong size.
Demileigh Moore had hoped to look like a glamorous fortune teller – but the dress was way too big for her petite size 12.
The nail and eyelash technician was left in stitches after trying it on and finding out how huge it was.
Hilarious snaps show off how the neckline brushes her belly button as the sleeves fall to her fingertips.
The 27-year-old modeled the dress in front of a client in her home salon and the couple laughed cried over the dress.
After sharing the photos online, people joked that it could only be a size 12 for JK Rowling’s character Hagrid.
Demileigh, from Shirebrook, Derbyshire, said: “I couldn’t stop laughing – it’s so funny. I opened it while working in a cabin in my backyard as an eyelash technician.
“I was laughing so much because of his size.
“I think the girl I was lashing thought I was exaggerating, but when she opened her eyes she took a picture and I put it on. Facebook. Everyone thought it was hilarious too.
Demileigh had hoped the flowy dress would give off the mysterious air she had hoped for as a fortune teller after spotting the 12 outfit online.
She said: “We couldn’t stop laughing because we couldn’t believe how big it was. I finally did not wear it. I don’t know how they are so wrong. I don’t think they fit that size anyway.
“It wasn’t even a few sizes too big, it had to be a size 24. It was just huge. Because it’s oversized, I don’t know if it was supposed to be that size. It said size. 12 inside.
“It’s off the shoulder and it has a drawstring. People had said that they had ordered oversized things before and were just pulling the cords very tight, but honestly the sleeves were huge and even if I had pulled them very tight they would still have fallen off.
“I’ll send it back for a refund and be careful what I order next time.”
Social media users found the oversized outfit hilarious.
One of them joked: “Size 12 for who … Hagrid?”
Another added: “Honestly you and me could have gone camping for a week with that.”
Nasty Gal confirmed that Demileigh received a “missed” item as Demileigh suspected.
A spokesperson for Nasty Gal said, “At Nasty Gal we take product quality very seriously and our priority is to make sure our customers are always completely satisfied with our clothes.
“In this case, we recognized that Demileigh obviously received an incorrectly sized item and granted him a refund.”
