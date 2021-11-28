“I want everyone to know I’m like them,” says fashion blogger and influencer Kritika Khurana





Kritika Khurana, aka That Boho Girl, carved a place for herself in the fashion community by simply blogging her take on trends, tailoring and OOTDs, while influence was in its infancy. She is often credited as Instagrammer OG, who currently has over 1.4 million followers. While the Delhi native hasn’t reached a similar high on YouTube, she’s confident she’ll make it one day. A fashion design graduate who now literally influences what’s in fashion, Kritika candidly explains how blogging has changed her life, preying on naysayers, and more. Kritika says fashion blogging remains one of the best decisions of her life to this day. I was a little skeptical at first about my blogging career because initially it wasn’t that big and there were very few bloggers, but I held on to it with passion, she says. The style queen claims that initially she wasn’t taken seriously in the fashion community, but over time things have changed for good. At first people were talking behind my back about what I was doing, but over time and all the hard work it all fell into place, says Kritika, who is also expanding her reach to the Moj app, where she has formed a community of more than 120,000 subscribers, which allows designers to show off their talent and flair for fashion. When asked how she faced opponents along the way, Kritika claimed she didn’t need to. I just focused on my own vision. There were people who laughed at me for what I was doing along the way, and it hurt too, but over time you just tend to develop thick skin. Over the past two years, social media has seen an increase in the number of bloggers and content creators. Whether it’s capturing the essence of a luxury lifestyle or simply capturing a large amount of food hand-held in a village, there is something for everyone. With the increase in competition, it becomes stressful for any designer to stay afloat and relevant. Kritika says, I always make a point of staying connected to my roots, and how and where I started. I want everyone to know that I am like them, one of them. Believe me, if I could do it, so would you! But in an already cramped space, how do you stand out? According to the Boho Girl, there are three things that are crucial, eternal passion, determination and of course super thick skin to counter what happens when you are on a public platform. Trends can come and go, but confidence is one thing that will never go out of style, concludes Kritika. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Sunday November 28, 2021 8:21 am IST

