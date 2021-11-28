Virginia goes to the show wearing a dress with 50,000 crystals. Know the value

The influencer and businesswoman Virgnia Fonseca delivered, once again, during her appearance at Leonardo’s father-in-law this Friday (11/26) in Espao das Amricas, in So Paulo. The Leo Dias column now tells you all the details of the Youtuber look signed by Eduardo Amarante and with the application of around 50,000 microcrystals. It was shining, wasn’t it?

In a conversation with the columnist, the stylist, who has previously dressed Paula Fernandes, Maiara and Maraisa and Juliette Freire, revealed that the dress was designed exclusively for Virgnia and was one of the options available to her for the launch of its We Pink brand. .

For the launch I made two options, she loved them both but ended up picking another one and saving it for another occasion, Amarante explained.

The influencer, who told fans that she had never seen a Leonardo concert live, chose the date to wear her exclusive little tie dress worth R $ 80,000.

I had a big challenge which was to create an iconic dress for the launch of this fall product so special for Virginia so I ended up creating two dresses all in crystal. I really believe in this return to the scintillating nightlife, so I said brighten it up !.

I wanted to do something that showed off her curves and was really sexy! A few more times she thought about wearing this dress but ended up wearing it yesterday and it was a success, she concluded.