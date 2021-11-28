Did the USA Men 7s find their identity in Dubai?

The USA Mens 7s team is in the process of finding a new identity and may well have skipped the line and found it early in Dubai.

The Eagles, who looked somewhat shaky on day one of the first of two Dubai World Series tournaments, turned things around quite dramatically on day two to defeat Great Britain and Fiji to qualify for the Cup final in the desert.

Yes that’s right, the Americans were then beaten by South Africa in the Championship game, but truth be told, South Africa beat almost everyone they faced this weekend. Instead, we look at how the glass got half full or even fuller than that.

Day one

The Eagles produced effective rugby and problematic rugby on day one. And since all games were close, it was basically those little things that made the difference.

Defensively they were solid against Kenya and discovered that Logan Tago may be their new Danny Barrett type player as the great striker has shown he can hit the wing and score.

Against Spain they weren’t smart, made stupid mistakes, committed penalties they didn’t need to do and gave two late tries to a team that wasn’t bigger, stronger or faster.

Then, against Argentina, the USA team came back in force to beat a very useful Pumas team. Steven Tomasins tried death by tying the game 21-21.

It was enough to put them in the quarterfinals, and from there we saw a more consistently good American team.

Day two

From the start against Great Britain, the Eagles decided they would succeed because of their physique. They would be tall and mean and not afraid of the counter-ruck or mix it up.

With 14-5, they made some mistakes which put GB 17-14 (penalties, Perry Baker whistling on a grubber kick and Joe Schroeders kicking the kick off in the hands of the British).

But then they settled in to score three consecutive tries. Baker having lost a stage, he changes his game, gets more involved in midfield so he can put someone else on the wing and hits the rucks more than ever.

It was that kind of approach that led the Eagles to come close and then Baker to score on a three-yard pick-and-go not exactly exceeding his usual MO.

Schroeders’ problem last year was a sideways move, and this year’s version is a different player. He looks light and in fact it was a side step and a change with newbie Lucas Lacamp setting up another change with Carlin Isles for a try.

With Isles and Tago drawing attention, Williams managed to burn GB down the middle and that was it, 35-17.

In the semifinals, Fiji were of course a tougher prospect, but in the end Fiji’s tries were less from their ability to invent something and more from the mistakes of the United States. A blind toss of the ball resulted in the opening of the Fijis. Isles committing a maintenance penalty on his own 22 set up the second.

Of course, it was a non-10 Fijian restart error that gave the United States the first real chance and Williams reduced the fray and fed the islands that set everyone on fire.

A series of penalties just before half-time resulted in Fiji’s third try.

But in the second half, it was all of the United States. Lacamp threw them on with good passes and when he received the return pass he must have heard Matai Leuta and Martin Iosefo tell him to just push the boulder forward. He did and scored his first try.

Leuta then did much the same as the US-dominated territory over Fiji and won 21-17.

The final? Well, that was one step too far.

But overall, 2nd in Dubai and therefore 2nd in the Series so far, it’s a good start.

What is this team about?

Lacamp entered the team obviously seeking to be altruistic and to create. He has a very good pass and his thinking pass did it well at first. His catch-and-switch with Isles was very nice.

Tago still needs the seasoning but he has a handful with the ball in hand. The former Washington State University football player, who took a look at the Seattle Seahawks, has a lot of power and a good understanding of how to make the ball available.

As we said, Schroeder is more agile than last year and his pace of work is increasing rapidly.

Among the big veterans, Folau Niua looks fluid, that’s what we want. Stephen Tomasin just does some work in the breakdown and in defense. Kevon Williams has been exceptional and, along with Martin Iosefo, presents real problems for the teams in the middle.

We talked about Baker changing his role for a bit more physical one. In the last game against Fiji, they received a penalty and hit quickly. Everything seemed problematic before Baker appeared out of nowhere to do the test tackle. The Eagles stole the ball from there and kicked in to end the game.

Isles looks as quick as ever and is still able to leave people in his dust.

The kick was pretty special. The Eagles haven’t missed a single conversion (mainly Tomasin but also other players) all weekend. It’s actually pretty amazing, and while that does mean most of the essays were close to the posts, so what? Going 15 for 15 is impressive, and if they hadn’t, the game against Argentina would have been a loss, as was, probably, the game against Fiji.

This American team needs to be better on restart and needs to polish some things defensively and avoid penalties. But he’s found out what it’s like to be a bunch of street brawlers with brains, a team with fast physical guys and big fast guys who might not be as fast as they used to be, but who can manage the modern game.

They haven’t arrived, but this new American team is in a good position to be good.