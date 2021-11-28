Fashion
Out of the dark: red evening dresses to change the classic LBD
There’s a reason the Little Black Dress has its own acronym. A timeless classic, these wardrobe workhorses can be showcased over and over again.
But when the holiday season approaches, you might want to add a pop of color to your cut.
Red dresses have had a moment lately, with dresses in scarlet hues spotted on style icons like Meghan Markle and Blake Lively.
It’s also associated with Christmas, but luckily you don’t have to dress up as Mrs. Claus to wear a red dress to your next event.
The key to wearing red (without looking like a poorly wrapped gift) is to introduce adult elements and tone down the brightness with accessories in different colors.
You can either go for a Jessica Rabbit look to amplify the sex appeal or keep it simple and let the shadows do the talking.
Keep your loyal LBD, but consider LRD its boldest, fiery, and party-loving best friend.
Lusso the Label gathered puff sleeve midi dress
Buy for 112.50 (on sale) from Asos.
Mid-length dress with transparent details at the waist
Buy for 88 (on sale) from Asos.
Silky Ruffle Plunge Hem Midi Dress
Puff-sleeve organza midi dress
Buy for 111.20 (on sale) from Coast.
Long gathered dress with cutout and stand-up collar
Buy for 19.20 (on sale) at Missguided.
Beatrice wine corset midi dress
Isabella red dress
Off-the-shoulder wrap midi dress
Buy for 24 (on sale) at Boohoo.
Kaila dress
Buy for 73.50 (on sale) at Reformation.
Petite Sustainable Satin Midi Dress
Buy for 22.50 (on sale) at Nasty Gal.
Long Puff Sleeve Satin Mini Dress
One-shoulder evening maxi
Red velvet dress Mara
