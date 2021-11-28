Connect with us

Fashion

Out of the dark: red evening dresses to change the classic LBD

Published

46 seconds ago

on

By

 


Out of the dark: red evening dresses to change the classic LBD

Festive looks with no Christmas sweaters in sight (Photos: Reformation / Goddiva / Oh Polly / Getty)

There’s a reason the Little Black Dress has its own acronym. A timeless classic, these wardrobe workhorses can be showcased over and over again.

But when the holiday season approaches, you might want to add a pop of color to your cut.

Red dresses have had a moment lately, with dresses in scarlet hues spotted on style icons like Meghan Markle and Blake Lively.

It’s also associated with Christmas, but luckily you don’t have to dress up as Mrs. Claus to wear a red dress to your next event.

The key to wearing red (without looking like a poorly wrapped gift) is to introduce adult elements and tone down the brightness with accessories in different colors.

You can either go for a Jessica Rabbit look to amplify the sex appeal or keep it simple and let the shadows do the talking.

Keep your loyal LBD, but consider LRD its boldest, fiery, and party-loving best friend.

Lusso the Label gathered puff sleeve midi dress


Asos Lusso the Label Ruched Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress
His House of Gucci drama, which we obviously love (Photo: Asos)

Buy for 112.50 (on sale) from Asos.

Mid-length dress with transparent details at the waist


ASOS DESIGN midi dress with sheer waist detail
This landmark piece will accompany you through the holiday seasons for years to come (Photo: Asos)

Buy for 88 (on sale) from Asos.

Silky Ruffle Plunge Hem Midi Dress


Chi Chi London Red Silky Plunge Hem Tiered Midi Dress
Flowing red satin and a flattering cowl neck make this dress feminine and alluring (Photo: Chi Chi London)

Buy for 50 at Chi Chi London.

Puff-sleeve organza midi dress


Coast Red puff-sleeve organza midi dress
This dress is modest on the front and festive on the back, with trendy puff sleeves (Photo: Coast)

Buy for 111.20 (on sale) from Coast.

Long gathered dress with cutout and stand-up collar


Missguided Ruched maxi dress with high neck and cutout Red
A maxi dress doesn’t need to be messy, but has cutouts for a nighttime look (Photo: Missguided)

Buy for 19.20 (on sale) at Missguided.

Beatrice wine corset midi dress


House of CB Beatrice Wine Corset Midi Dress
The corset on this one will tighten your waist and enhance your cleavage (Photo: House of CB)

Buy for 139 from House of CB.

Isabella red dress


Red Rat and Boa Isabella Dress
The deep V on this neckline is risky in all good ways (Photo: Rat and Boa)

Buy for 165 at Rat and Boa.

Off-the-shoulder wrap midi dress


Boohoo Red Off Shoulder Midi Wrap Dress
This dress is suitable for all body types and has become a cult piece, available in all colors of the rainbow (Photo: Boohoo)

Buy for 24 (on sale) at Boohoo.

Kaila dress


Kaila Reform Dress
The gathered waistband to tie on this scarlet number is ideal if you’re shy about your midsection (Photo: Reformation)

Buy for 73.50 (on sale) at Reformation.

Petite Sustainable Satin Midi Dress


Nasty Gal Petite Sustainable Satin Midi Dress Red
Do like the model and complete your evening outfit with chunky boots (Photo: Nasty Gal)

Buy for 22.50 (on sale) at Nasty Gal.

Long Puff Sleeve Satin Mini Dress


Oh Polly Long Sleeve Satin Mini Dress Red
Silky, short and tight, what more could you ask for in an evening dress? (Photo: Oh Polly)

Buy for 58 at Oh Polly.

One-shoulder evening maxi


Long evening dress one shoulder Goddiva Red
You don’t have to wear black for black tie events, as this column dress proves (Photo: Goddiva)

Buy for 68 from Goddiva.

Red velvet dress Mara


Kitri red dress
Velvet is the perfect nod to the holiday season (Photo: Kitri)

Buy for 165 in Kitri.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on purchases made through any of these links, but it never influences the opinions of our experts. Products are tested and reviewed independently of commercial initiatives.

Do you have a story to share?

Contact us by sending an email to [email protected]

MORE: This Gift Wrap Hack Will Help You Deal With The Most Awkward Gifts

MORE: Winter Sex Tips and Positions to Keep Your Relationship Warm Even in Frosty Weather

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/11/28/out-of-the-black-red-party-dresses-to-switch-up-the-classic-lbd-15675309/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: