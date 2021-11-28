Fashion
Megan Thee Stallion Thanksgiving outfit features black stiletto heels – Footwear News
While winter is not quite here yet, we are all starting to feel the cold as the colder months roll over us. Luckily we have our “Hot Girl” residential stud Megan Thee Stallion to give you the perfect look for the season ahead.
Megan showed off this fabulous Thanksgiving outfit; and equally tasty food and drink, in a photo series titled “Thanksgiving Dump” on her Instagram page. In the photo, the rapper wore an icy white chain necklace, a fluffy black Bottega Veneta bag with a chunky gold chain strap and an elegant black knit dress. To top off the ensemble, Stallion wore a pair of feminine black stilettos and a bow on the toes. Overall, the outfit had a very elegant and sophisticated feel to it.
When not posing for a photo for the Holiday Gram, Megan can be seen wearing more eye-catching ensembles for performances like the ACL Music Festival or for the red carpet.
Whether she’s wearing a pair of sneakers or a pair of feminine pumps, Megan’s shoe game is always on.
As much as she is known for her work in the music industry, she also rose through the ranks in the fashion industry. She featured in a series of high-profile Puma campaigns, for their Cali Sport sneakers in November 2019, at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Summer ’20 campaign. The musician “Savage” has also signed a deal with Fashion Nova for Spring ’20 and from the look of things, there are many more fashion collaborations that seem to be happening to her.
