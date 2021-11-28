Fashion
Get Orolay’s viral “Amazon coat” on sale for Cyber Monday

With winter approaching, we were delighted to see that the Orolay Amazon viral mantle is back for a return in 2021 just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
The down coat first appeared in 2019 and has been seen on almost everyone walking the street. Part of this was due to the incredible price of just $ 130 for a long, down-filled jacket, perfect for a cold winter.
This year, the same rings true, as the jackets are now on sale for a limited time only on Amazon.com. Check the landing page for details, as the offers differ by coat, but you can save up to 50%!
They’ve also released a range of other fun styles and colors, like a shorter down version and a few fleece coats that combine fashion and function. Best of all, styles are on sale for women, men and even kids, so everyone can enjoy the Orolay savings.
Read on for the full list of what’s on sale, then hit the slopes or take a winter walk in your new jacket that never goes out of style.
Get the jacket that started it all, now up to 44% off for a limited time. The viral coat still comes in all classic colors, from bright yellow and red to softer green, gray and black.
Nothing wrong with this agreement. Act now and grab this comfy Orolay women’s coat with faux fur hood to keep you warm starting at $ 76 in select sizes and colors. The coat is also available in black, olive green, white, and others (if cherry red isn’t your cup of tea).
For a mid-length option that will keep you warm and stylish, this one is awesome and is now at 39% off. The coat is made from white duck down feathers and comes in a range of colors from gray and black to blue and olive green.
Wear it once, wear it twice. Really, wear this coat all winter. The two-way zipper is great for wearing scarves or showing off your outfit underneath, but the real star is the adjustable waist and padded body to keep you toasty warm.
This style is ideal for this winter as it is different from a quilted coat but will still keep you warm and toasty. The coat is made of down, but also has a layer of soft fleece to add a little sparkle that we haven’t seen at Orolay yet.
Men should take note of this as well, as there are options for sale at Orolay for you as well. It’s the classic coat but made in a men’s version, with duck down padding to keep you insulated and warm this winter.
Think outside the bubble when it comes to your winter coat this year. The Orolay Bubble coat is super trendy for 2021 and is very warm also filled with down, functional pockets and a high collar to keep the wind out.
It’s too cute not to buy it, especially if you also get the matching adult coat. This mini-me version of the Orolay jacket is a great gift for your little one as it will keep them toasty warm on the playground or when playing in the snow. The jacket is available in all of the fun colors of the adult version, including red, yellow green and more.
The children’s coat is also available in a fleece version, for soft hugs and snowball battles for all. Get the matching adult one above, then mix and match the colors, as the kids’ fleece version comes in black, olive green, and tan.
