Lanarkshire stylists take their work to the world stage at the COP26 fashion show





Lanarkshire hairstylists have taken to the world stage to style the hair of models appearing at the COP26 sustainable fashion show. Rainbow Room International, which has salons in Uddingston and East Kilbride, was tasked with doing what it does best in front of a crowd of chunky wigs from around the world. Stylists were invited to be part of Creative Inverclyde’s hairstyling team at the New York Times Climate Hubs Creative Ignition: Art and Fashion, A Spark for Change event by participating in the United Nations Climate Conference COP26.



The Lanarkshire Live app is available for download now. Get all the news from your area as well as features, entertainment, sports and the latest news on Lanarkshires recovery from the coronavirus pandemic right at your fingertips, 24/7. The free download features the latest breaking news and exclusive stories, and lets you customize your page according to the sections that interest you most. Head over to the App Store and never miss a beat in Lanarkshire – ios – Android It was one of the most popular tickets of the entire two-week conference and turned out to be a unique show of innovation and eco-friendly practices. The Rainbow Room team was made up of the artistic director of the firm and director of the Uddingston salon, Suzie McGill; with Diana Carson, designer consultant, also at the Uddingston branch. They were joined by John and Jo Parker, directors of the Great Western Road lounge; Yasmin McMail, director of the George Square Salon; Summer Telford, artistic director also at the George Square salon; and Alijah Nerheim, stylist at the company’s salon in Bearsden.





(Image: Lanarkshire Live)

The looks created at the event by the team all differed in style and included natural air-dried afros, hairstyles and slicked back buns with curly hair. The models were of all ethnicities and had individual looks that worked with their hair type and texture. True to the spirit of COP26, the event demonstrated upcycling and showcased the work of UK Sewing Bee winner Serena Baker, giving guests the chance to hear UK’s leading fashion researcher durable, Lynn Wilson, who was the keynote speaker. in the night.



(Image: Lanarkshire Live)

He also saw Craig Black perform a live art performance and a fashion show was created by two leading UK sustainable fashion companies ACS Clothing and Hirestreet. The scenography featured an exceptional installation by Ed Devlin, where 190 trees were planted all over the place, producing magnificent aromas of pine forest. Rainbow Room staff are no strangers to the big stage, having worked at several of Scotland’s biggest events including T In The Park, TRNSMT, The Scottish Style Awards, Radio 1s Big Weekend, The Scottish BAFTAs and The MOBOs. Suzie McGill of the Uddingston Salon said Lanarkshire Live : It was an honor to have been invited to participate in the Creative Ignition event and to style the models for the fashion shows. “Sustainable fashion is of great importance in reducing emissions and pollution and it was great to hear how sustainable fashion and recycling / upcycling clothing can be a force for good. “The purpose of the event was to be inspiring, engaging and creative and that was most definitely it. “We were thrilled to be able to showcase our hairstyling work and the creative side of our business at such an incredible event. * Don’t miss the latest Lanarkshire titles. Subscribe to our newsletters here. And did you know Lanarkshire Live is on Facebook? Go and give our page a share and like.

