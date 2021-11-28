Best Cyber ​​Monday (2021) shoe deals: Allbirds, Nike, Ugg, Tevas and more

Ready to expand your collection of travel-friendly footwear before your vacation plans? These Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday shoe sales are the perfect excuse to make it happen, with great deals on stylish sneakers and lightweight hiking boots that double duty on active trips, foldable sandals and slip- ons easy to store in your bag. -to. Here are the post-Thanksgiving shoe deals you need to know this year, including some through Tuesday, from our favorite travel shoe brands.

Season 3 hiking boots

It’s time to upgrade your old, bulky hiking boots with a lighter, cooler liner that will fit both on the trails and in the city. Season 3’s Vibram-sole colored merino wool options are ultralight but durable European-style hikers for men and women, and they’re on sale for 15% off online from Black Friday through Cyber ​​Monday with code HIKE15.

Nordstrom ran Black Friday sales most of the month, with sales ending after Cyber ​​Monday on Tuesday, November 30. women’s shoe department for last minute deals from brands like Ugg, Blondo (a Traveler favorite), Tory Burch and Sam Edelman. In the man department, styles from The North Face, LL Bean, Ugg and Adidas are at a discount.

Start shopping for sales before Thanksgiving this year at ALDO, which offers up to 50% off online and in stores starting Wednesday, November 24. This offer is valid until Cyber ​​Monday and beyond, until Tuesday evening.

Adidas’ Supernova running shoes

For those looking for new athletic shoes, sneakers to wear all day, or comfortable slides to take to the hotel pool, the Adidas Cyber ​​Monday sale has begun. Get 30% off Sitewide, including full price items and sale items with code CYBERDEAL.

While Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals are chock-full of home and kitchen items, tech gadgets, and devices, the Amazon Fashion section is also chock-full of pretty solid shoe deals. Get up to 30 percent off shoes from Ugg, up to 25 percent off Under Armor sneakers, and up to 30 percent off slippers.

Comfortable classics at Dr. de Scholl are 25 percent off all of Thanksgiving week, with free shipping on all orders. The sale will run through Cyber ​​Monday so you can stock up on comfortable and durable travel favorites like the Madison slip-on sneakers for $ 30 off, and Oxfords for men for less than $ 60.

Fluffs Mizzle, Allbirds finalist

Although this is not a sale, All birds fans will want to mark their calendars for November 26 when Allbirds debuts their new limited-edition Mizzle Fluffs Runner-up, a premium version of their Collection of soft toys wool runners. Available in three colors, the shoes feature a fluffy wool interior perfect for staying warm in the cooler months, starting at $ 135.

Nike sales are among the highest we’ve seen, with up to 50% off hundreds of sneakers, plus an additional 20% off select styles. Use the code CYBER until November 30 to take advantage of the discount.

Megaboutique of shoes DSW started his Black Friday shoe sales at the start of this year, and there are still plenty of offers through Cyber ​​Monday, with 30% off brands like Nike, Adidas and Steve Madden.

Teva’s Flatform Sandals

Planning a trip to a warmer place? Suits you offers up to 50% off shoes from Thanksgiving to Cyber ​​Monday, plus a choice of three freebies with purchase when you spend $ 95 or more, making this a great time to invest in a few pairs of durable and active shoes Platform sandals (a longtime favorite here at Traveler).

Designate Franco Sarto offers Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals up to 55% sitewide off with promo codes FRANCOFRIDAY and FRANCOCYBER on Friday and Monday, respectively. You can shop sale here for deals on everything from casual sneakers and summer flip flops, to chelsea boots and snow boots for the winter getaway you’ve planned.

The Marj boot from Aerosole

Thanksgiving week savings extend through Cyber ​​Monday and Tuesday through Aerosols, which offers an additional 25% off sitewide with the code Password123, which includes already discounted prices on styles such as Marj Aerosoles boots (pictured above) and stylish lug sole Damaged snow boots, both of which are already down 30%.

Target Cyber ​​Week offers only went live on Sundays and Mondays, and include up to 30% off their already affordable shoes. Hang sales on weather resistant Chelsea boots, sturdy winter boots, comfortable slippers, and more.

Get 25 percent off Naturalizer shoes from Tuesday 23 November to Cyber ​​Monday, with the code LETSGO, valid throughout the site, from comfortable high heels To waterproof leather boots.