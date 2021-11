Death of Virgil Abloh: fashion designer, collaborator of Kanye West was 41 years old

NEW YORK designer Virgil Abloh, a prominent Chicago-trained fashion executive and Kanye West collaborator, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41 years old. The death of Abloh was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy) and the label Off White, the brand founded by Abloh. Abloh was the designer of Louis Vuitton men’s clothing. We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom, said Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH in a press release. A statement from the Ablohs family on the designers Instagram account said that for the past two years, Abloh has been battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart. He has chosen to wage his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while leading several important institutions that span fashion, art and culture, the statement said. The son of Ghanaian immigrants, Abloh grew up in Rockford but spent frequent weekends in Chicago with his extended family. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2002, Abloh received his master’s degree in architecture from Chicagos Illinois Institute of Technology. While a graduate student, he met Kanye West and began working with him, eventually serving as the creative director of the Chicago rappers and designing the cover for his album Yeezus. [Wests] all of his work is obviously influential and, without risk of being mistaken, defines a generation, Abloh told The Sun-Times in 2019. Being able to work alongside him as he developed his career gave me insight into my way of creating my name as an artist in its own right. law. After completing an internship at Fendi and experimenting with a clothing line called Pyrex Vision, he planted a more permanent flag in the fashion world in 2013 with his Milan-based company Off-White, which incorporates signature elements such as ties. zippers, quotes and barricade tape. . He played a major role in making streetwear a force in high fashion. In 2018, Abloh was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. The first museum exhibition of his work, Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech, took place in 2019 at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. At the time, Abloh said his creative approach relied a bit on exploration. It is not to take things as facts. Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Gray. Contributor: Kyle MacMillan

