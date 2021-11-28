The fashion world mourns the death of Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh





Virgil Abloh, artistic director of men at Louis Vuitton, attends the 3rd edition of the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris, France, on November 9, 2018. REUTERS / Benoit Tessier Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now

Nov. 28 (Reuters) – Virgil Abloh, the most prominent black designer in fashion and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections, died of cancer on Sunday, said the owner of Vuitton, LVMH (LVMH.PA). Read more Here are the reactions to his death. AL-MAYASSA BINT HAMAD BIN KHALIFA AL THANI, PRESIDENT OF THE QATAR MUSEUMS, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST: Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now “The world has lost a creative genius. @Virgilabloh was in Doha just two weeks ago to open his latest exhibition, Figures of Speech @dohafirestation. His generosity, kindness, innovation and appeal are just a few words I can tell. can use to describe the visual memory I will always have of him. A boy from Ghana who conquered the world of creativity with his interdisciplinary approach pushing innovation to new levels. I hope you will be inspired by his latest exhibition in Doha. The time he spent with the young people talking to them about his early days will undoubtedly resonate forever in their minds. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children. May his soul rest in peace . “ ALTON MASON, MODEL WHO WALKED IN THE LOUIS VUUTTON SHOWS, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST: “King, I’m heartbroken and at a loss for words. All I can say is thank you Virgil. Thank you for changing this world and for inspiring us all. Thank you for trusting and believing in me. Your heritage is eternal and you are in our hearts forever. I love you Virgil. “ KIM JONES, CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DIOR MEN IN AN INSTAGRAM POST: “So sad to hear of the passing of dear Virgil, one of the nicest people you can ever meet, many good times spent traveling the world and hanging out in hotel rooms working the soil and leafing through Japanese magazines and laughing and talking about ideas my thoughts to Shannon, the children and the rest of her family. “ FASHION DESIGNER DONATELLA VERSACE IN AN INSTAGRAM POST: “Virgil, I’m lost for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A designer for the history books. I think of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella.” FORMER ELLE MAGAZINE EDITOR NINA GARCIA ON TWITTER: “You left us far too soon Virgil. Your creativity, your endless sense of curiosity, your love for design, your impeccable work ethic and your enormous generosity have shaped a creative universe that has shaken up old preconceived ideas about how fashion should establish a dialogue with other disciplines. Your understanding of fashion bridged a gap, attracting a new audience who revered your designs. “ GUCCI FASHION HOUSE ON TWITTER: “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Virgil Abloh, a huge inspiration to all of us both as a designer and as a person. He will be sorely missed as his vision lives on through the paths that he has traced. throughout his career. “ Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Heather Timmons; Editing by David Gregorio Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

