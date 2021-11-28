Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, dies of cancer at 41





Virgil Abloh, famous Louis Vuitton menswear designer and founder of Off-White, died of cancer on Sunday, according to an article in his verified Instagram account . He was 41 years old. “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend. He is survived by his beloved wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Gray Abloh , his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and many dear friends and colleagues, “the post read. “For more than two years, Virgil has valiantly battled a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He has chosen to wage his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while leading several major institutions that span fashion, art, and culture. “Through it all, his work ethic, endless curiosity and optimism have never wavered. Virgil was motivated by his dedication to his craft and his mission to open doors for others and to create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He would often say, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself”, deeply believing in the power of art to inspire future generations. “We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we mourn and celebrate Virgil’s life,” the post said. Luxury group LVMH, owner of Louis Vuitton, tweeted about his death and, in a statement, quoting LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault: “We are all shocked at this terrible news. Virgil was not just a designer. of genius, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. “ Virgil Abloh speaking about his design philosophy at Design Miami in 2016 Born in 1980 in Rockford, Illinois, Abloh received a civil engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and earned a master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology, according to his bio online He has been a longtime collaborator with Kanye West, helping to refine the eccentric artist’s image and the DONDA line. In 2012, Abloh founded the brand Off-White, and in 2018, he was appointed male artistic director of Louis Vuitton. LVMH acquired majority stake in Off-White in July in an agreement that all parties hoped to open a new chapter. “I am also honored to use this partnership to deepen my long-standing commitment to expanding opportunities for diverse people and fostering greater equity and inclusion in the industries we serve,” Abloh said at the time. “This is an incredible new platform to take the disruption we’ve made together to a whole new level. “ 1/11 On June 21, 2018, Virgil Abloh presented his first collection as artistic director of Louis Vuitton men’s fashion. Credit: Peter White / Getty Images Mainly known for his work in men’s fashion, Abloh’s influence has often spread to other areas. He debuted furniture design in 2017 and vehicle design last year with Mercedes-Benz. In May, he was the creator of poet Amanda Gorman’s appearance on the cover of Vogue. Abloh was named among Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2018, and the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art presented in 2019. “Abloh is pioneering a practice that transcends media and connects visual artists, musicians, graphic designers, fashion designers and architects,” the museum wrote.

