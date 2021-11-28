Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer battle

Virgil Abloh, fashion’s foremost black designer and creative mind behind Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections, died of cancer on Sunday, said Vuitton owner LVMH.

The French luxury giant said Abloh, 41, had been battling cancer in private for years.

“Virgil was not only a brilliant designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” said the boss of billionaire LVMH, Bernard Arnault, in a statement.

Abloh, an American national who has also worked as a DJ and visual artist, since March 2018 was the male artistic director of Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury brand.

His arrival at LVMH marked the marriage between streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and camouflage pants with tailored suits and evening dresses. His influences included graffiti art, hip hop, and skateboarding culture.

The style was adopted by the group as they sought to breathe new life into certain labels and attract a younger crowd.

In July of this year, LVMH expanded its role, giving it the mandate to launch new brands and partner with existing brands in a variety of sectors beyond fashion.

LVMH also bought a 60% stake in Abloh’s Off-White label, which it incorporated into the spirits conglomerate at the jewelry store.

“For more than two years, Virgil has valiantly battled a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” a post on his Instagram said. “He has chosen to endure his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while leading several important institutions that span fashion, art and culture.”

Abloh has relied on messages of inclusiveness and gender fluidity to expand the popularity of the Louis Vuitton brand, weaving themes of racial identity into its fashion shows with poetry performances and art installations.

In an effort to reach Asian consumers entrenched by the coronavirus pandemic, the designer sent his collections of colorful costumes and utilitarian-flavored outerwear to Shanghai last summer, when many brands canceled parades of fashion.

“Virgil Abloh was the essence of modern creativity,” said an Instagram post from Alexandre Arnault, one of Bernard Arnault’s sons and executive vice president of products and communications at American jeweler Tiffany, which LVMH has bought this year.