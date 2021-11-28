Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton Designer Who Founded Fashion Brand Off-White Dies Aged 41 | Ents & Arts News

American fashion designer Virgil Abloh has died at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer.

Influential menswear designer Louis Vuitton and founder of fashion label Off-White was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma – a rare and aggressive form of cancer in 2019, the design house’s parent company revealed on Sunday. , LVMH.

Abloh first rose to prominence as the creative director of rapper Kanye West, but later made history as the first African-American to lead French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

A statement from LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said: “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off-White are devastated to announce the death of Virgil Abloh on Sunday November 28 from cancer, which he had fought in private for several years. years.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.

“The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sadness, and we all think of those close to them after the death of their husband, father, brother or friend.”

A statement on Abloh’s Instagram page describes him as “a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend.”

He added: “He has chosen to endure his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while also leading several important institutions that span fashion, art and culture.

“Through it all, his work ethic, endless curiosity and optimism have never wavered.

“Virgil was motivated by his dedication to his craft and his mission to open doors to others and to create pathways for greater equality in art and design.

“He would often say, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ deeply believing in the power of art to inspire future generations.

“We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we mourn and celebrate the life of Virgil.”

Abloh was often hailed as one of the most influential designers in the fashion industry, but was also a DJ, artist, and graduated in civil engineering and architecture.

He is survived by his wife Shannon, his children Lowe and Gray, his sister Edwina and his parents Nee and Eunice.

Tributes poured in from fashion magazines, designers, celebrities and journalists.

Donatella Versace said: “Virgil, I am at a loss for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A designer for the history books. I think of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella. “

Meanwhile, Gucci said: “We would like to express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Virgil Abloh, a huge inspiration to all of us both as a designer and as a person. He will be sorely missed although his vision will endure. through the paths he has traced throughout his career. “

Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue said: “Virgil Abloh has changed the fashion industry. Famously prolific, he has always worked for a cause greater than his own illustrious career: to open the door to art and fashion for future generations, so that they – unlike him – would grow up in a creative world with people to be reflected in. “

Model Hailey Bieber also joined the tributes, writing: “Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things deeply inspired me.

“I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking his catwalks to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between I felt. that he was still rooted for me. “

Blogger Susie Lau shared a quote from Abloh: “I feel like these restrictions on what a designer should and shouldn’t do are from an earlier era. We think without limits.”