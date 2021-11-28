Nicki Minaj wears off-white button-down dress and sparkly boots – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Nicki Minaj shared a glamorous take on winter clothing on Instagram this week. The “Queen” musician struck a pose in an Off-White ribbed midi dress. The € 1.556 (approx. $ 1,762 USD) Instant Style featured an asymmetrical hem, as well as long sleeves, perfect for winter layering. In a bold move, the sleek number also featured a snap neckline and chest cutout, as well as a thigh slit. Minaj accessorized the dress with a miniature woven leather Bottega Veneta bag, as well as earrings. As for shoes, the “Starships” rapper wore a pair of beige Bottega Veneta boots. The Leather Dot style featured rounded toes and stiletto heels totaling 3.54 inches in height, as well as a knee-length silhouette. However, their most daring statement was crystals all over the place, which brought a touch of glamor to Minaj’s ensemble. When paired with the singer’s dress, the style creates fuller coverage, ideal for colder days. His boots sell for $ 4,900 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

The Dot boots from Bottega Veneta. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Related On-trend boots have become a hot trend this season, especially as live events are back. Minaj is the latest to don a crystal-covered style, which is one of the most popular iterations among metallic and bright colors. In addition to the rapper, stars like Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus and Addison Rae have also worn dazzling Balenciaga, Alexandre Vauthier and Paris Texas boots in recent weeks. When it comes to shoes, there’s no style that Minaj hasn’t worn. The actress’ recent pairs of “Other Woman” have included flip flops and ankle-length sandals from Alexander Wang, Tom Ford and Gianvito Rossi. Her casual looks regularly feature chunky slides and sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine. Minaj is also a star in the fashion scene thanks to her bold and colorful outfits over the years, even ordering front row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She has also collaborated on clothing and accessory lines with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years. Shine with glam heels this winter, inspired by Nicki Minaj.

