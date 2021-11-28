Famous fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private battle with cancerExBulletin







toggle legend Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Qatar Museums

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Qatar Museums Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and founder of the Off-White brand, has died following a private battle with cancer. He was 41 years old. Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH announced Abloh’s death in a tweet on Sunday, as well as a joint statement with Louis Vuitton and Off-White. “We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sadness and we all think of his loved ones after the death of their husband, father, brother or friend, “said LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault in the press release. Abloh was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer in 2019, according to a post on his personal Instagram account. “He has chosen to endure his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while leading several important institutions that span fashion, art and culture,” we read on Instagram. When Abloh became artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, he joined a small group of black designers working at such a high level in French design houses. But Abloh was already a household name before joining Louis Vuitton. He founded luxury streetwear brand Off-White in 2012 and has found success with celebrities and teens. Rihanna, A $ AP Rocky, Beyonc and Jay-Z have all been seen wearing Off-White pieces. Abloh has also collaborated with companies such as Nike, Jimmy Choo, Champion and more. Abloh was also known for his connections to Kanye West, for whom he designed both the album art and the merchandise. Abloh has also served as a Creative Director for West. A graduate in civil engineering and architecture, Abloh’s creativity spanned many areas. In 2019, he launched an Off-White collaboration with IKEA. Among all of his many projects and collaborations, Abloh kept moving forward even though he was diagnosed with cancer, according to a post on his personal Instagram account. “Through it all, his work ethic, endless curiosity and optimism have never wavered. Virgil was motivated by his dedication to his craft and his mission to open doors for others and to create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He would often say, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” deeply believing in the power of art to inspire future generations. “ Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Gray Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh and his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh.

