Very revealing Kate Szepanowskis anti-vaxxer dress





Instagram anti-vaxxer Kate Szepanowski flaunted her toned figure in a hugely revealing black dress on social media.

Anti-vaxxer Kate Szepanowski flaunted her toned figure in a very revealing gown. On Sunday, the famous Instagram mom shared a photo of the outfit, which included a bodycon black dress with cutouts and a matching Prada bag. “Even death couldn’t separate us,” she captioned the post, which garnered dozens of comments and likes from its 81.3,000 subscribers. It comes after Szepanowski – whose sister, Chloe Szepanowski is a popular wellness vlogger who came under fire after she documented flouting mandatory face mask requirements earlier this year – was accused of ‘allegedly attacking a woman who accidentally stepped on her foot during a music festival. She allegedly lambasted the woman, beat her and stole her purse at the December 2019 Wildlands music festival in Bowen Hills, and was charged with actual robbery and two counts of assault causing bodily harm to the rest of the incident. Szepanowski was at the festival with a man, who was also charged with the same offenses. The woman the couple allegedly attacked reported the incident to police at the time, but it is understood that they were charged last week after officers more recently discovered property belonging to her at an address believed to be associated with Szepanowski. Szepanowski, who lives on the Gold Coast, uses her social media accounts to post photos of herself and peddle anti-vax and Covid conspiracy messages. “This is why I would rather die than get injected with this poison,” she wrote alongside one vaccine misinformation photo, while in another she wrote: “Covid-19 = fake news. NEXTTTTT ”. She has also been widely criticized for praising the ‘smart’ European nation of Denmark for ending its lockdown and removing the need for a so-called ‘passport’ for vaccines. Szepanowski failed to acknowledge that the Danes were able to start their return to normal life thanks to a 70% vaccination milestone.

