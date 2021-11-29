Fashion
How to dress like an adult with Shane Watson: the secret to being ready to party in seconds
- Shane Watson explains that the OST is the part of your look that is individual and elegant
- Suggest dressing sweaters with silk scarves or opting for daring earrings
- UK-based fashion expert takes inspiration from Maggie Gyllenhaal
So we were back, we have some real parties on the horizon, we are in luck, but I don’t know about you, I’m a little rusty on the dress-up front.
The first time I stood in front of the mirror in my outfit, something was missing, and it took a few tries to figure out what I had forgotten. Now I know. This is, of course, the rule of One Special Thing.
The One Special Thing (OST) is the part of your look that is surprising, individual and elegant. It’s the detail that kind of ignites your outfit and gives it the perfect amount of Wow factor.
Were not necessarily talking about dressing for a party or a wedding; it’s just the trick of adding something extra that makes you stand out, whether it’s in the park, at the pub, or when you end up celebrating your friends’ important birthdays.
Shane Watson shares tips for adopting the One Special Thing rule. Pictured: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Years ago I had a sequin cape (looks weird, I worked a treat draped around the shoulders of a regular bias dress). There were the T-bar crackle-glaze silver shoes that would sprinkle fairy dust on solid black velvet, and my most recent OST is an envelope with shocking pink spots on beige that adds an exotic touch to the everything from jeans to a dark midi dress.
The great thing about these OSTs is that they get the job done, so you can keep everything else simple.
There is no rule of thumb as to what makes an OST a scarf, earrings, or coat, but here are a few examples to inspire yours:
Pretty crazy shoes
As a rule, silver or gold lends itself well to OSTs that will never date. Try the LK Bennetts White Shiny Crinkle Loafers (259, lkbennett.com) or Old Gold Ankle Boots (279) or opt for a green pointed toe slingback with a paste buckle (59.99, zara.com). All that makes you gasp for joy from the selection opposite is the shoe that will make your outfit crack.
High impact earrings
Don’t save your cocktail rings for cocktail hour. A Swarovski crystal classic (165, swarovski.com) or a labradorite brass knuckle (149, uk.missoma.com) or a crystal ring from the Mangos collection (15.99, mango.com) are all easy ways to add style to your everyday clothes.
That said, earrings are the OSTs that get you where you want to be the fastest. The gold and pearl models (350, alighieri.co.uk) that Michaela Coel wore to receive her Emmy were the icing on the cake of a fabulous red carpet outfit, but you can also wear them with a blazer and a Jeans. Try London label Shrimps (shrimps.com) for dazzling paste and pearl earrings, and Zara or Mango for quirky drops.
A SPECIAL THING: THE RULES
- Dress up the sweaters with silk scarves.
- Go for bold earrings.
- Switch to big buttons.
- Put on cocktail shoes all day.
Alternatively, if you think you can’t justify buying more jewelry, browse Felt (feltlondon.com) where you can swap your old coins for new and vintage ones.
A silk scarf
I aspire to have the chic, the neck, the twist technique whatever it is that separates women who can effortlessly tie a scarf from the rest. I don’t, but if you do, it’s a brilliant shortcut to zhuzh-ing up a shirt, sprucing up a button-down blazer, softening the round neck of a sweater, and generally increasing your leisurely French style stitches.
Zara makes stunning printed silk squares (27.99, zara.com) or for a longer scarf try Massimo Duttis in a blue or black print (49.95, massimodutti.com)
A chic belt
Whether it’s squeezing into a shirt dress, breaking up outfits, or slipping through your jeans loops, belts add an instant touch. Try a big buckle belt over a denim shirt (Saint Laurent style) or a skinny leopard belt with pants (27 and 35, stories.com). Zara and Asos have a great choice.
A little embellishment
On the one hand, we want versatile clothes that work hard, but an unexpected touch is the detail that makes something quite special to wear for your friends’ delayed wedding. Ganni offers a range of sweaters and tank tops with big rhinestone buttons (ganni.com) that instantly turn them into something. . . special.
