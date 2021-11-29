Fashion World reacts on social networks – Footwear News





Virgil Abloh died on Sunday at the age of 41. In the hours that followed, her death rocked the fashion industry. The famous founder and designer of Off-White, who died of cancer, was loved by many in the fashion world. Outside of Off-White, he’s crafted countless hits for Nike and Jordan Brand and made a huge mark at Louis Vuitton as the Men’s Art Director. From influencers like Pharrell Williams, Hailey Baldwin and Offset, to fashion leaders like Carine Roitfeld, Ken Downing and Steven Kolb, many in the fashion and entertainment industries are mourning the loss of Abloh. “My heart is broken,” Williams said on Twitter. Creators such as Donatella Versace, Alessandro Michele and Ronnie Fieg have also felt the impact of Abloh’s death. Related “You inspired me so much. I will miss you, ”Fieg said on Twitter. As a frequent sports collaborator, Abloh’s passing also made waves in the sports world. Odell Beckham, Jr., Lindsey Vonn, Kylian Mbappé and other athletes also cried on social media when they heard the news. “Visible,” Vonn said on Twitter. The death of the creator was made public on Sunday by LVMH. Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement: “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off-White are devastated to announce the death of Virgil Abloh on Sunday, November 28, from cancer he had been battling in private for several years. We are all shocked by the terrible news. Virgil was not only a brilliant designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sadness, and we all think of those close to them after the death of their husband, father, brother or friend, ”said Arnault. Below, see more reactions from industry executives on Abloh’s death. You changed the world V. Most importantly, you were one of the smartest, kindest, most loving people I have ever met. You inspired me so much. I’ll miss you . My prayers are addressed to your family. Rest in the legend of power🙏 – Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) November 28, 2021 My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous and thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live on forever Send love and light to your wife, children, family and loved ones You are with the Master now, shine ,

P – Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021 RIP VIRGIL ABLOH No one will forget the impact you had. God bless you my friend. – Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 28, 2021 rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil – Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021 I wish we lived in a world where we could celebrate the living instead of celebrating them when they leave. Rest in peace to my brother Virgil! You were loved. – Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 28, 2021 Rip Virgil prayers to your family thank you for always supporting the always kind young people we just spoke bro smh pic.twitter.com/e5moTP3sn5 – OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 28, 2021 I can not believe it. Empty. RIP V pic.twitter.com/w5GL7WrwGp – Lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) November 28, 2021

