Virgil Abloh is deeply rooted in Chicago





Virgil Abloh, a prolific fashion designer with deep ties to Chicago, died Sunday after a private battle with cancer at the age of 41. Abloh’s passing has been confirmed by LVMH (Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy) and the Off-White label, the coveted streetwear brand he founded in 2012. Abloh has also served as Louis Vuitton’s male artistic director since 2018. Born in Rockford, Illinois, in 1980 and educated in Chicago, Virgil Abloh’s artistic life was rooted in the city. After earning his undergraduate degree in civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he earned a master’s degree in architecture from South Sides Illinois Institute of Technology. He died in Chicago, The New York Times reported. Frank Flurry, associate professor and director of the Bachelor of Architecture program at IIT College of Architecture, taught Abloh during his time at the school. He said he remembered Abloh as talented, generous and kind. He walked into the studio once in this very cool hoodie with an interesting accessory, Flurry wrote in an email to the Chicago Sun-Times. When comrades asked him where he got it, he proudly told them that his mother had done it and that’s what struck me the most was that she helped him realize all his ideas. Flurry said that although he remembers Abloh as being shy, he stood out as a student by the way he dressed and his various interests, from fashion to music to graphics. . Abloh worked with Nike to renovate the basketball court for an East Garfield Park chapter of the Boys and Girls Club in February 2020, according to Nike. Abloh called it a free space for children to engage in sports rooted activities that will lead to healthy, active lifestyles and teach teamwork and determination to succeed. Abloh also had a close friendship with another Chicago icon, Kanye West. The two met in 2002 and Abloh became Creative Director of some of Wests’ albums, including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus. After Abloh died on Sunday, the website for Wests’ latest project, DONDA, was entirely dedicated to the designer. Blue letters on a gray screen read: In loving memory / Virgil Abloh / DONDA’s Creative Director. After Abloh’s first fashion show as Louis Vuitton’s male art director, he and West shared an embrace captured by designer Takashi Murakami. In 2019, Abloh’s creations were featured in a popular exhibition at the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) titled Figures of speech. Abloh is pioneering a practice that transcends media and connects visual artists, musicians, graphic designers, fashion designers and architects, according to the MCA website. Others mourned the loss of Abloh online. Cole Bennett, owner of Chicago-based music media company Lyrical Lemonade, tweeted a message he received from Abloh. Your eye is vital, only comes once in a generation, the post read. virgil and I spoke once and that’s one of the things he told me. I remember reading it and being amazed. I will always keep this moment close to me. rip to a man who redefined culture and the way we see fashion today. its impact and legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/A5ZiPFnhrU Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 28, 2021 Virgil changed the way people looked at the world, Bennett wrote in another tweet. The City of Chicago Twitter account tweeted a tribute to Abloh, writing that @virgilabloh was a visionary who changed culture, broke barriers and opened doors for black designers in high-end fashion.

