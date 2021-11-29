Fashion
Visionary fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies aged 41 | Fashion Industry News
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, died at the age of 41 from cancer on Sunday, the French owner of the fashion and luxury house said. LVMH.
Abloh, the son of Ghanaian immigrants who was born in the United States and became the most prominent black designer in fashion, also worked as a DJ and visual artist and worked at Vuitton since March 2018. He also founded the Italian streetwear label luxury brand Off-White, in which LVMH took a 60% stake earlier this year and was a former collaborator of rapper and fashion designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
We are all shocked by this terrible news, said LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault in a statement.
Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, but also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.
Born in 1980 near Chicago, Abloh and his sister grew up in Rockford, Illinois. According to a profile from Vogue magazine 2018, her mother Eunice Abloh, a seamstress, taught her the basics of the trade from an early age.
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he obtained a master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology.
Abloh and Ye became interns at Fendi in Rome, and in 2010 Abloh was working as a creative director for the Yes design agency, Donda. He also designed album covers for Yes Yeezus and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.
His arrival at LVMH in 2018 marked the marriage between streetwear and high-end fashion influenced by graffiti art, hip hop and skate culture.
The designer addressed environmental and social issues in his work with Louis Vuitton, with anti-racist and anti-homophobia messages during his January parade in Paris.
Abloh said earlier this year that he plans to use his partnership with LVMH to expand opportunities for diverse people and foster greater equity and inclusion in the industries we serve.
Tributes to Abloh have poured in from the fashion world and beyond.
You left us far too soon Virgil, said Nine Garcia, the former editor-in-chief of Elle magazine. Your creativity, your endless curiosity, your love for design, your impeccable work ethic and your enormous generosity have shaped a creative universe that has shaken up old received ideas about how fashion should establish a dialogue with other disciplines. Your understanding of fashion bridged a gap, attracting a new audience who revered your designs.
Veteran designer Donatella Versace said she was at a loss for words when Abloh died.
The world has lost a fashion superstar, he said. An innovator. A creator for the history books. I think of all your loved ones on this tragic day. Love, Donatella.
Abloh had an audience far beyond the fashion industry and was a celebrity name in its own right.
British actor Idris Elba wrote on Twitter: Too early Virgil. This man of the world will miss you. British actor Riz Ahmed added that Abloh has broadened the culture and changed the game, helping to reinvent what is possible.
French actor Omar Sy, famous for his role in the Netflix series Lupine, wrote simply on Twitter: Rest in Power Virgil.
Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon, children Lowe and Gray, sister Edwina and parents Nee and Eunice.
For more than two years, Virgil has valiantly battled a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, a post on his Instagram account said announcing his death. He has chosen to wage his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while leading several important institutions that span fashion, art and culture.
