Gwen Stefani stuns in her red holiday dress for special Disney performance





Gwen Stefani got us all into the holiday spirit with her joyous performance during The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. She dazzled in two very festive outfits! No one likes vacations like Gwen Stefani! After an introduction by the hosts Julianne Hough, Derek hough, and Ariana DeBose, Gwen helped launch The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration with a performance from her holiday hit You Make It Feel Like Christmas. She took the stage in a sparkling red dress with black and white polka dot details. The singer brought her personal touch to the look of Santa Claus! Gwen rocked her signature red lips and had her hair in a high ponytail. While she was playing, there was an incredible light show behind her. Gwen also played Jingle Bells during the Magical holiday celebration special. She decided to change her wardrobe and opted for an Alice in Wonderland themed outfit for her second performance. Gwen used the Mad Tea Party ride as a stage! You Make It Feel Like Christmas is Gwens’ holiday song with her husband Blake Shelton. When the song came out in 2017, Gwen and Blake were just dating. The longtime couple married in July 2021. Blake couldn’t do this performance, but Gwen totally killed the song solo. Gwens is not yet done bringing the magic to Disney. She will perform Cheer for the Elves at Disney Parks Magic Christmas Day Parade, which airs December 25 on ABC. Other performers include Darren criss, Kristin chenoweth, Jimmie Allen, Meg donnelly, Brett Eldredge, Norah jones, and more. This year, the holiday season is very special for Gwen. This will be Gwen and Blakes’ first Christmas as a married couple! The couple just celebrated their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife. Gwen gave fans a peek inside during Thanksgiving celebrations Stefani-Shelton and wrote on Instagram, So grateful for @blakeshelton #iloveu #firstmarriedthanksgiving gx #onelove #family #beliver. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Gwen and Blake are thrilled to be spend the holidays together as a married couple. Since my wedding this summer,BlakeandGwen have both been incredibly busy juggling their careers, making music, filming, etc. They really didn’t have time to stop and hit the pause button a bit, our source said. The last few months have gone by so quickly and they are looking forward to a well-deserved leave.

