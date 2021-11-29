Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, dies of cancer at 41





Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, died Sunday following a private battle with cancer, the two companies announcement Sunday. Abloh was 41 years old. “We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sadness, and we are all thinking of those close to them after the death of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend, ”said Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH. Abloh has battled cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, according to a declaration posted on his Instagram account. “He has chosen to wage his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while leading several important institutions that span fashion, art and culture,” the post read. “Through it all, his work ethic, endless curiosity and optimism have never wavered. Virgil was motivated by his dedication to his craft and his mission to open doors for others and to create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He would often say, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” deeply believing in the power of art to inspire future generations. “ Virgil Abloh in 2019. Edouard Berthelot / Getty

Alboh was born in Rockford, Illinois on September 30, 1980. He studied civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and went on to earn a master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology. In 2010, Kanye West appointed Abloh to be his Creative Director, and two years later Abloh founded premium streetwear brand Off-White, which rose to prominence for its highly sought-after collaborations with brands such as Nike, Ikea, Chrome Hearts. and Jimmy Choo. In 2018, he made history by becoming the first black artistic director of Louis Vuitton. “I’m proud of the fact that there is a kid that lives in Alabama, you know, who never thought that something like this was possible for him, almost to the point where he made life decisions and career to find something else that he was passionate about. But all of a sudden, because I’m here, he knows [he can do it too]”said Abloh GQ in 2018. “I’m not doing this for myself. I’m doing it to be a beacon of hope for someone. It’s the legacy of any artist or designer: you want to make sure your work has an impact.” Celebrities in music and fashion mourned Abloh’s death on social media. “My plan is to touch the sky 1,000 more times for you… I love you forever brother. Thank you for everything,” Drake wrote on Instagram. Jerry Lorenzo, the fashion designer, wrote: “Thank you… you opened doors for me both physical and mental, it allowed me to see what was possible for my life. I am eternally grateful. What you made for the world is beyond words. “ Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon, and children, Lowe and Gray. Trends News Justin carissimo Justin is associate editor at CBS News. Contact him at: [email protected]

