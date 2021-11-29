Fashion
Virgil Abloh dies at 41ExBulletin
DAVID FOLKENFLIK, HOST:
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh has passed away. Abloh was the founder of the Off-White label and artistic director of Louis Vuitton Menswear, making him one of the most powerful black designers in the world and a luminary who helped cement streetwear as haute couture. He was only 41 years old and had been battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer for two years. To tell us more, we have Karen Grigsby Bates from NPR. Thank you very much for joining us, Karen.
KAREN GRIGSBY BATES, BYLINE: Hi, David.
FOLKENFLIK: So Abloh was a friend and creative collaborator of Kanye West before creating the Off-White brand and leading menswear at Louis Vuitton. Where was he sitting in this world of streetwear and high fashion?
BATES: David, I spoke with Booth Moore. She is the editor of the industry bible Women’s Wear Daily. And she pointed out that Abloh was a trailblazer and said her entry into fashion was unique.
BOOTH MOORE: You know, he grew up on pop culture, not through traditional design channels. And he was very good at bridging the gaps between different disciplines. He was a DJ himself and had huge success on social media before going into fashion. And so he really changed the image of what a fashion designer should be, that is, someone who can bring together a lot of collaborators, who comes with a fan base.
BATES: Moore also said that due to her non-linear entry into fashion, Abloh is a huge source of inspiration for young creatives.
FOLKENFLIK: And how would you describe its impact on the world of men’s fashion?
BATES: Not just menswear, David – with his company Off-White, Virgil Abloh was one of the first to embrace streetwear and the crossbreed of streetwear in fashion. Here is Booth Moore again.
MOORE: He had this sort of clever way of labeling things in his line where it would be the actual name of the thing, like a shoe or a hoodie, and that would kind of be part of the labeling. And so, you know, it created this mystique around the objects.
FOLKENFLIK: So did he have a defining vision? Was there a guideline that you could recognize that was present in his work?
BATES: Oh, yeah. Pop culture was really important to him, and he drew a lot of his influences from what young people wore and were interested in. He was a great collaborator. And because he had famous friends, he sometimes collaborated with people like Kanye, as you mentioned earlier, and Jay-Z on things they were interested in. And it wasn’t just individuals, David. Over the years, Abloh has collaborated with Nike, Evian, the fancy outerwear company Moncler. He worked with IKEA on furniture and organized a major exhibition at the Gagosian Gallery in London with artist Takashi Murakami, whose work is saturated with references to pop culture. I mean, he was everywhere.
FOLKENFLIK: What do you think Virgil Abloh will be remembered for?
BATES: I asked Booth more about this, and she responded immediately.
MOORE: Virgil has been a catalyst for much of what is now expected of the industry and what it’s slowly approaching.
BATES: You know, David, the New York Times says Virgil Abloh’s role at LVMH, the group that Louis Vuitton was part of, “made him the most powerful black executive in the most powerful luxury group in the world.” . And in an industry still grappling with race and diversity, his death will leave a huge void that will be difficult to fill.
FOLKENFLIK: It’s Karen Grigsby Bates. She is a senior correspondent for the Code Switch team at NPR. Thanks, Karen.
BATES: You’re welcome.
(MUSIC EXTRACT)
Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1059649466
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]