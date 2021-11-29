Lululemon’s Cyber ​​Monday deals drop prices from $ 29





It is equally well known that Lululemon makes popular leggings, as these leggings are rarely, if ever, on sale. The brand has its “We Made Too Much” section with slight discounts on the overstock styles that any athleisure lover has gone through time and time again, but when it comes to real sales – Lululemon prefers to keep us waiting until at Black Friday.

Right now you can save on hundreds of styles including top selling leggings, jackets, sports bras, bags and more. But since some price tags are more than halved, inventory is shifting quick and the sizes are starting to sell. (Lululemon fans aren’t kidding!)

Buy it! Lululemon Align high waisted pants, $ 79 (original $ 98); lululemon.com

That’s why we’ve prepared you for success by finding the best deals available to shop now, so you can get started. What it means to score that perfect post-workout quilted jacket while it’s on sale for almost $ 70 off, or to stock up on some of the brand’s products beloved bike shorts, sales are a gold mine for everything related to sport. And if you are a fan of the bestsellers Lululemon Align Leggings, you certainly don’t want to miss a chance to list them for $ 20 off their regular price.

The best part? Lululemon goes above and beyond by making delivery free no matter what. So even if you’ve bought a pair of socks or placed an order worthy of their own influencer, you’ll never have to pay extra.

Even though Lululemon’s sales don’t come often, one thing is true: when they’re around, they sure don’t disappoint. Whether you’re treating yourself to a sportswear upgrade or looking for a gift for the Lululemon lover in your life, there has never been a better time.

Buy it! Lululemon Align high waisted shorts, $ 39 (orig. $ 58); lululemon.com

Buy it! Low waist midi dress with pockets, $ 99 (orig. $ 138); lululemon.com

