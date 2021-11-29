Hailey Bieber and Pharrell Williams pay tribute – WWD





The fashion industry was rocked on Sunday by the sudden news that famous fashion designer Virgil Abloh, founder of luxury streetwear label Off-White and artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, has died at the age 41 after a two-year private battle with cancer. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton released a statement from Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault on Abloh’s death, stating: “We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a brilliant designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. Celebrities such as Pharrell Williams, Hailey Bieber, Cynthia Erivo, Drake and many more shared touching tributes to Abloh on Instagram, speaking of their friendships with the late designer and his impact on fashion and culture. Williams, shared a photo of Abloh with the caption, “My heart is broken. Virgil, you were a kind, generous and thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live on forever. Send love and light to your wife, children, family and loved ones. You are with the Master now, shine. Bieber, who wore a custom Off-White wedding dress designed by Abloh during her 2019 wedding to Justin Bieber, shared a photo of her in the dress with Abloh. “Virgil completely changed my way of seeing street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply,” she wrote. “I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking his catwalks to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between I felt. that he was still rooted to me. He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to every situation and room he entered. A unique creative mind. in a generation that is so rare and I will never forget its impact We love you Virgil. Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman shared a post on Instagram that spoke about a custom look the designer created for her and inspired by her grandmother. “What a loss – Virgil, your talent and soul will be sorely missed,” she wrote. “I consider myself so privileged to have met you and to have worn such a beautiful piece by you designed in honor of your grandmother. I knew then that I had the honor of wearing a designer whose work transcends both the past and the present. To rephrase something you said once, let’s paint new pictures where the old ones have been erased. “ Scroll on for more celebrity tributes to Abloh.

