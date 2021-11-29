Virgil Abloh, DJ and fashion designer, has died aged 41





Influential fashion designer, DJ and founder of Off-White, Virgil Abloh, has passed away at the age of 41. Abloh, who was the artistic director of the Louis Vuitton fashion house, has died after living with cancer for several years, it was announced today (November 28) via an official statement.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend, the statement said. For more than two years, Virgil valiantly fought a form rare and aggressive cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma He has chosen to wage his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while leading several important institutions that span fashion, art and culture. You can read the full statement below. Abloh was born in Rockford, Illinois in September 1980 to Ghanaian parents. After studying architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology, he turned to the fashion industry, in which he became a very influential figure, working as creative director for the Kanye West and Jay Zs Watch The Throne campaign. as well as for the DONDA creative agency. In 2013, Abloh launched the premium streetwear brand, Off-White, through which he collaborated with brands such as IKEA and Nike. In 2018, Abloh was named the new artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear. Abloh was also an established DJ on the world stage, who performed at venues and festivals such as Tomorrowland, H Ibiza, Fabric, Circoloco and more. In 2018, Abloh released a single, ORVNGE, alongside Boys Noize. In 2019, in collaboration with Pioneer DJ, Abloh designed a transparent model of the Pioneers CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2, which was exhibited at the Chicagos Museum of Contemporary Art. Earlier this year, Off-White again collaborated with Pioneer, releasing a separate, limited-edition controller, the DDJ-1000-OW. Aboh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Gray Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh and his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh. Tributes came from the music and fashion world for the trailblazer, who was revered for his tireless work ethic and visionary philosophy, spanning the entire industry. LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the death of Virgil Abloh, Sunday, November 28, from cancer he had been battling in private for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021 I am devastated to learn of the passing of

Virgil Abloh @virgilabloh

his work on the meridian between music and fashion where so many of us forge our identities is exemplary.

just like the way he shared his knowledge and his passion with the new generation.

RIP handsome Virgil pic.twitter.com/Zvz5QmxK3L maryanne hobbs (@maryannehobbs) November 28, 2021 Devastated, this man showed love and respect, and I am honored to have crossed paths, may your energy continue to inspire the world. pic.twitter.com/nWifykRAZH (@ AceM0) November 28, 2021 I WAS CLEARLY BEYOND OPENING FOR VIRGILE AND BLACK COFFEE AT THE TIME .. THANK YOU FOR BREAKING MANY GLASS CEILINGS FOR CULTURE REST IN POWER pic.twitter.com/vbp6zPR7cA THE HEART BEATS NOW (@ UNIIQU3) November 28, 2021 RIP Virgil

I always liked the way Virgil had time for everyone.

I loved the way he broke down doors and brought people with him.

And I loved how he was able to keep things positive at all times. Fabio Stranger (@atrak) November 28, 2021

