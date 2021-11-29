Adamari wears a green dress with which she shows off her beautiful legs – CVBJ





Adamai Lpez with a green dress shows off her shapely legs | Instagram Recently, through her stories, the coquette host of the show Un Nuevo Da and also judge of As se Baila Adamari lopez, appeared in a photo next to several friends, oddly enough all of them were wearing the same dress design. In the picture appears the actress and host Adamari Lpez next to three beautiful women like her, each wearing a green dress with which they highlight their charms and show part of their shapely legs. This one has a fairly deep opening in one leg, the design is extremely attractive and of a beautiful dark green color, because below they show a lot in the upper part we see them more covered. You may be interested in: Maribel Guardia dazzles with tall boots and tight fitting outfit It is via Instagram in his stories where he appears Adamari lopez Wearing this seductive garment, he also has long sleeves and the fabric appears to be velvet, just at the height of the hips, it has a drape that highlights his waist as well as his hips. Each of the beautiful women is wearing different shoes, in the case of the driver is wearing a pair of golden sneakers, they seem a little low due to the arch of her foot, as for the collar of the dress she forgot to mention that ‘he is tall without becoming a turtle. Adamai Lpez with a green dress shows off her shapely legs | Instagram adamarilopez Apparently in their stories Lpez was enjoying a girls night out with his friends, in another photo they appear together they are about to enjoy a delicious dinner. Without a doubt, this is a great idea for hanging out with your friends, to have them all look like twin sisters with the same outfits, various shoes and accessories, nothing else. Although he did not share more details about this startling dinner, according to other posts that have been made, it appears that one of them had a birthday and all of them were celebrating one more year. This beautiful host, actress and model has become quite popular on social networks, currently on Instagram she has 6.4 million followers, her last post was a day ago and with her she already has 1,136 in total. . At the moment, Adamari Lpez is surely preparing for a new gala in As se Baila, in which Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja took part, along with other important celebrities in entertainment and music.

