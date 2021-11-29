Jennifer Lopez and the perfect red dress for December – CVBJ





Jennifer Lopez wears the perfect red dress for December | PA A few days after the end of November the singer, businesswoman, actress and influencer on social networks and famous Hollywood celebrity Jennifer Lopez, who would prepare this December with a beautiful Red dress with which it will be more than perfect for this december. When mentioning the last month of the year, it is always linked to Christmas, December holidays, New Years and an endless number of celebrations with which many people take advantage of the delicious weather to enjoy an event. like he did. Jennifer lopez on more than one occasion. Being a celebrity, there is no shortage of invitations to various venues and events for this ‘Hustlers’ beauty star in 2019. You may be interested in: Anastasia Kvitko, Queen of the Beach? wearing a green swimsuit For any important woman, always have some basic dresses in your wardrobe, one of the colors that could not be missing is definitely the color red. On this occasion, JLo, performer of “On The Floor” shared a photograph where he wears an impressive piece that anyone would have been fascinated to acquire at some point in their life. Jennifer Lopez wears the perfect red dress for December | Instagram jlo It was precisely on December 24, 2020 that he released this beautiful image, where he poses on a staircase, gazing at the sky and wearing one of the most striking dresses he has used so far, not only in because of the color that immediately catches the eye, it is also the design. It was Christmas Eve… Happy New Years Eve everyone! “Wrote Jennifer Lopez. This beautiful red dress from Jennifer lopez It could easily belong to a special line from famous fashion designer Vera Wang, but the singer and businesswoman did not share the designer’s name. The design is multi-layered with a fabric that appears to be chiffon although of course it would be impossible for the Diva from the Bronx to use this kind of cheap fabric, the singer looks elegant and ethereal with this garment impressive. The publication already has 1,820,935 red hearts as well as her dress, in addition to 11.7 thousand comments, among which stands out her admiration for her beauty. Surely more than some Internet users were inspired by the design not only of the dress, but also of her hairstyle and especially her makeup to give them an idea of ​​how to appear more than impressive for these important dates. For years, Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend has become a mainstay not only in music, but also in fashion, thanks to her clothing line and good taste in dressing.

