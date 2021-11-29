Maison Kitsun invests in Connor McKnight for Kitsun Ventures – WWD

Maison Kitsuné has launched a new investment arm called Kitsuné Ventures, specializing in start-up investments, and revealed its first investment in Brooklyn-based fashion brand Connor McKnight on Monday.

In accordance with the investment, Kitsuné will assist McKnight in the logistics, distribution and accounting of his brand and the designer will retain 100% ownership of his business. McKnight said that as the relationship continues, they will discuss partial ownership of the brand and Kitsuné will get the right of first refusal, which means it can match any outside investment that McKnight offers.

“I think it’s a unicorn,” said McKnight, who worked at Kith and Bode before launching his eponymous label. “I have a business background and went to undergraduate business school, but eventually I became a designer. I think about these things regularly. There is a level of trust and understanding. It sounded like a no-brainer.

McKnight had contacted Kitsuné co-founder Gildas Loaëc and Kitsuné of America CEO Vinod Kasturi in 2020 during the pandemic, simply seeking advice on launching his label, which he did last year in using unemployment dollars. Loaëc and Kasturi officially invested in the brand in April 2021, which contributed to the first Connor McKnight fashion show in September during New York Fashion Week.

McKnight will also dedicate the funding to the growth of his team.

“Last season I did too many things on my own,” he said. “It was important to learn and experience things first hand and it becomes easier to delegate when you have first hand experience. Last season, I showed more silhouettes and I want to continue to develop my offer. It won’t be like my collection made during the pandemic when it was just me and a sewing machine. It will never be like that again.

Loaëc sees the new investment arm as a way for Kitsuné to stay connected to creativity and innovation, but does so in a new way that testifies to the maturation of the brand. Kitsuné will be in business for 20 years next year and will open new stores in Brooklyn in early 2022, as well as in Los Angeles and Vancouver, according to Loaëc.

“We continue to grow in a positive way, but we want to keep the brand at a certain size,” Loaëc said. “We will have maybe 10 to 15 stores next month. We don’t think every brand should be massive, so we manage and control the growth. We have been growing steadily for the past few years and we are increasing by 40 percent each year. Even this year, we will grow by 50 percent.

“We have worked for 20 years to build a solid foundation. We have a strong network in China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, we believe we are in a good position. We are generally lucky.

Kasturi said the founding of the investment arm came organically, as did Kitsuné’s story. Loaëc and brand co-founder Masaya Kuroki ventured into the fashion industry in the midst of Loaëc’s musical career as a producer where he collaborated with many talents. “It’s the same kind of collaboration,” says Loaëc, who recalls how crucial the first capital is to start a business.

“We didn’t think we would invest in Connor, but one of the main problems he was having was having a little bit of money for development and work. So it was a natural thing,” Loaëc said. The main thing for us is to help Connor keep his name. Many Founders lost their names along the way, so we tried to help. “

He’s also excited to share his Rolodex with McKnight to help emerging talent build relationships and lay the groundwork for long-term success.

“Above all, it’s about sharing and developing with him and helping with logistics, behind the house, with accounting, presenting him to certain buyers in the territories, helping with our network for Connor to present his brand to a wider audience and give him reassurance. to build its vision, ”said Loaëc

There is potential for a capsule collection in the future. “I think it’s been discussed and on the table and fluid,” Kasturi said. “Speaking of the deal, we said it would be great to structure the ability to design a capsule, but we want to put Connor first in the deal. We don’t want to obscure what he’s doing in any way. also reflected on our brick and mortar footprint and wondered how can we help? ”

Kasturi offered to carry the McKnight’s brand in Kitsuné stores or share wholesale spaces. “He is at a crucial stage in establishing his brand identity,” he added.