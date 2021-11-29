Virgil Abloh turned his life into a fairy tale, then made him the fashion model

Virgil Abloh, who died of a rare form of cancer on Sunday at the age of 41, believed in fairy tales. His collaboration The Ten with Nike, in 2017, saw him spread like a kid in the Nike archives, crossing Nikes with Converse (which was then a big no-no) and remixing the Air Maxes cannon, Air Presto, and VaporMaxes with its deconstruction, quotes and already iconic zippers. Soon after, he built an Off-White themed parade of Princess Diana, another great follower of fables, and a pure mind with an unwavering belief that anything she dreams of can and should be achieved. Then there was his debut as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton men’s fashion, in 2018, which was his point of view. the Sorcerer. The symbolism was brutal, but no less powerful: Abloh, a black American designer in a luxury men’s house in Paris, had come to that other magical side of the rainbow. For his last Vuitton show, he reworked the visual and sound mechanics of the GZA classic Liquid swords. What all of these stories share (like all fairy tales, really) is a hero who, against all odds, gets everything he ever wanted. What they also share: strangeness; Magic; a respect, even love, for the obvious. Fairy tales take place in their own universe with their own logic, too pure for our cynical world. It was Virgil Abloh.

Abloh rose through the fashion ladder like designers hardly ever do; it looked more like a musicians’ journey to stardom overnight than a designer. But the path he forged was almost instantly followed by his friends, peers and even his mentors: Heron Preston and Matthew Williams, but also Nigo, Kanye West and Kim Jones. The West, of course, is a central pillar in Abloh’s history. After earning degrees in engineering and architecture from the University of Wisconsin and the Illinois Institute of Technology, Abloh befriended the rapper and served as his creative director during the first sustained engagement. of West with the fashion industry. Eventually, the two would be interns at Fendi. (They also starred in this iconic Paris Fashion Week photograph taken by Tommy Ton in 2009, with Fonzworth Bentley, Don C, Chris Julian and Taz Arnold in their prepared Louis Vuitton Don sets.)

He emerged under the wing of Wests in 2012 with Pyrex Vision, which was a first experiment in his philosophy of borrowing, remixing and sometimes just stealing. He has screenprinted on button-down shirts for Rugby, Ralph Lauren’s now-defunct distribution line. (Lauren, another pure dreamer, is a similar fairytale prince of American menswear.) Even the world of menswear, weaned on Supreme, Raf Simons and Mark McNairy, struggled to confront him at first. ; Jian Deleon, writing for Four Pins, unpacked the Pyrex-Rugby setback this way: It’s quite possible that Pyrex simply bought a bunch of rugby flannels, slapped Pyrex 23 on the back, and resold them for an astonishing margin of around 700%. That’s pretty much what Abloh did half in the spirit of bootleg fashion, and half in the spirit of Marcel Duchamp. Abloh famously reprinted the Deleons line on a carpet in his showroom early on, he had the mind of a proud self-taught man, shameless because he was shrewd. With Preston and Williams, he launched the DJ and streetwear collective Been Trill, which retained a cult sensibility, but with the launch of Off-White in 2013 and particularly of this first Nike collection, its reputation and popularity suddenly jumped. In March 2018, he was named successor to Kim Jones at Louis Vuitton.

Of course, he was more like a musician than a fashion designer, and along with West, Abloh was the key figure in transforming men’s fashion into the cultural phenomenon that it is today. The industry is currently operating in the mold he created, a crazy collaboration, heavy streetwear, pairing unlikely companies and talents, treating brands like Evian and ArcTeryx as sacred and intriguing like any luxury house, and cultivating a community rather than just customers. But it seems clear that there will never be another Abloh. This is in part thanks to his historic life and the possibilities he created simply by being a creative and powerful black man in halls that are both glamorous and underground. But it’s also because the world he leaves is fundamentally different from the one he entered: he has been the shaman of a generation of young men obsessed with fashion just as previous generations of young men were obsessed with. sport or music. He encouraged men to cultivate a love of clothing, teaching them to see fashion as a subculture worth examining and studying like any other. Back in the days when Phoebe Philo was just cool women’s favorite designer, he screamed her name from the rooftops and wore her clothes to photoshoots for local Chicago style magazines.