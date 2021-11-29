Fashion world mourns the death of famous Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh

Here are the reactions to his death.

ZADRIAN SMITH, STYLIST, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:

“Thank you for being such an amazing expander to all of us black boys who thought it would never be possible to exist at the luxury level of the fashion industry. I still remember your first show for @LouisVuitton and how much it has changed the culture, a colorless culture for so many years.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, ACTRESS, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:

“VIRGIL ABLOH. It’s a devastating loss for culture and fashion. What inspiration and what creative force.

WILGLORY TANJONG, CAMEROONIAN ANIMA IRIS HANDBAG DESIGNER, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:

“As a black designer in predominantly white luxury spaces, Virgil Abloh’s existence was so resounding that it paved the way for other black designers like me. And for that, I am eternally grateful. Reflecting on his passing, I think about what a memorable life he lived. In African culture, and certainly in Ghanaian culture where Virgil’s roots come from, they do not mourn the lost life but rather celebrate a life well lived. Virgil inspired millions of people with his God-given talent. He lived his design. This alone is the greatest blessing. May he rest in power and may his legacy endure ”

AL-MAYASSA BINT HAMAD BIN KHALIFA AL THANI, PRESIDENT OF THE QATAR MUSEUMS, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:

“The world has lost a creative genius. @Virgilabloh was in Doha just two weeks ago to open his latest exhibition, Figures of Speech @dohafirestation. His generosity, kindness, innovation and appeal are just a few words I can use to describe the visual memory I will always have of him. A boy from Ghana who conquered the world of creativity with his interdisciplinary approach pushing innovation to the latest levels. I hope you will be inspired by his latest exhibition in Doha. The time he spent with young people telling them about his early days will undoubtedly resonate in their minds forever. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children. That his soul rests in peace.”

ALTON MASON, MODEL WHO WALKED IN THE LOUIS VUUTTON SHOWS, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:

“King, I’m heartbroken and at a loss for words. All we can say is thank you Virgil. Thank you for changing this world and for inspiring us all. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me. Your heritage is eternal and you are in our hearts forever. I love you Virgil.

KIM JONES, CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DIOR MEN IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:

“So sad to hear of the passing of dear Virgil, one of the nicest people you can ever meet, many good times spent traveling the world and hanging out in hotel rooms working the soil and leafing through Japanese magazines and laughing and talking about ideas my thoughts to Shannon, the children and the rest of her family.

FASHION DESIGNER DONATELLA VERSACE IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:

“Virgil, I’m at a loss for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A creator for the history books. I think of all your loved ones on this tragic day. My love, Donatella.

FORMER ELLE MAGAZINE EDITOR NINA GARCIA ON TWITTER:

“You left us far too soon Virgil. Your creativity, your endless curiosity, your love for design, your impeccable work ethic and your enormous generosity have shaped a creative universe that has shaken up old received ideas about how fashion should establish a dialogue with other disciplines. Your understanding of fashion bridged a gap, attracting a new audience who revered your designs.

GUCCI FASHION HOUSE ON TWITTER:

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Virgil Abloh, a huge inspiration to all of us both as a designer and as an individual. He will be sorely missed, even though his vision will endure through the paths he has traced throughout his career.

