Fashion
Fashion world mourns the death of famous Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh
Here are the reactions to his death.
ZADRIAN SMITH, STYLIST, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:
“Thank you for being such an amazing expander to all of us black boys who thought it would never be possible to exist at the luxury level of the fashion industry. I still remember your first show for @LouisVuitton and how much it has changed the culture, a colorless culture for so many years.
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, ACTRESS, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:
“VIRGIL ABLOH. It’s a devastating loss for culture and fashion. What inspiration and what creative force.
WILGLORY TANJONG, CAMEROONIAN ANIMA IRIS HANDBAG DESIGNER, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:
“As a black designer in predominantly white luxury spaces, Virgil Abloh’s existence was so resounding that it paved the way for other black designers like me. And for that, I am eternally grateful. Reflecting on his passing, I think about what a memorable life he lived. In African culture, and certainly in Ghanaian culture where Virgil’s roots come from, they do not mourn the lost life but rather celebrate a life well lived. Virgil inspired millions of people with his God-given talent. He lived his design. This alone is the greatest blessing. May he rest in power and may his legacy endure ”
AL-MAYASSA BINT HAMAD BIN KHALIFA AL THANI, PRESIDENT OF THE QATAR MUSEUMS, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:
“The world has lost a creative genius. @Virgilabloh was in Doha just two weeks ago to open his latest exhibition, Figures of Speech @dohafirestation. His generosity, kindness, innovation and appeal are just a few words I can use to describe the visual memory I will always have of him. A boy from Ghana who conquered the world of creativity with his interdisciplinary approach pushing innovation to the latest levels. I hope you will be inspired by his latest exhibition in Doha. The time he spent with young people telling them about his early days will undoubtedly resonate in their minds forever. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children. That his soul rests in peace.”
ALTON MASON, MODEL WHO WALKED IN THE LOUIS VUUTTON SHOWS, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:
“King, I’m heartbroken and at a loss for words. All we can say is thank you Virgil. Thank you for changing this world and for inspiring us all. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me. Your heritage is eternal and you are in our hearts forever. I love you Virgil.
KIM JONES, CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DIOR MEN IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:
“So sad to hear of the passing of dear Virgil, one of the nicest people you can ever meet, many good times spent traveling the world and hanging out in hotel rooms working the soil and leafing through Japanese magazines and laughing and talking about ideas my thoughts to Shannon, the children and the rest of her family.
FASHION DESIGNER DONATELLA VERSACE IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:
“Virgil, I’m at a loss for words. The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A creator for the history books. I think of all your loved ones on this tragic day. My love, Donatella.
FORMER ELLE MAGAZINE EDITOR NINA GARCIA ON TWITTER:
You left us far too soon Virgil. Your creativity, your infinite curiosity, your love for design, your impeccable work ethic and your enormous generosity have shaped a creative universe that has shaken up old received ideas (1/3) pic.twitter.com/56U8sMIWLc
Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) November 28, 2021
“You left us far too soon Virgil. Your creativity, your endless curiosity, your love for design, your impeccable work ethic and your enormous generosity have shaped a creative universe that has shaken up old received ideas about how fashion should establish a dialogue with other disciplines. Your understanding of fashion bridged a gap, attracting a new audience who revered your designs.
GUCCI FASHION HOUSE ON TWITTER:
We would like to express our deepest condolences to Virgil Abloh’s loved ones, immense inspiration to all of us both as a designer and as a person. He will be sorely missed, even though his vision will endure through the paths he has traced throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/T8gXyNkJzH
gucci (@gucci) November 28, 2021
“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Virgil Abloh, a huge inspiration to all of us both as a designer and as an individual. He will be sorely missed, even though his vision will endure through the paths he has traced throughout his career.
For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/virgil-abloh-fashion-world-grieves-after-death-of-louis-vuitton-star-designer-cancer-news-7646695/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]