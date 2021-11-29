Lidia Thorpe was kicked out of Parliament for dress code violation





Lidia Thorpe was kicked out of parliament on Monday afternoon at the end of her speech against fracking in the NT. The Greens were trying to reject $ 50 million in a federal subsidy program for hydraulic fracturing in the Beetaloo Basin in the NT, but the motion was quashed by Labor and the coalition. The program provides funding for exploration activities to be undertaken in the Beetaloo sub-basin to “support the development of the Northern Territory gas industry”. Labor had previously confirmed that it would vote against the motion, as it did for a Green motion in August 2021. The previous motion sought to block a $ 21 million grant to the Empire Energys Beetaloo fracking project. as part of the so-called Australian gas project. pandemic recovery. This grant has been the subject of much scrutiny as well as a Senate investigation after it was revealed that the gas company had comfortably with the Libs, charter flights to visit the site. But traditional owners have campaigned fiercely against public subsidies to gas companies, saying First Nations communities in the region are still left behind and without affordable housing or health care. Exploratory drilling could also have a damaging impact on air quality and surrounding waterways, while contributing significantly to Australia’s net emissions. Queensland’s national senator obsessed with fossil fuels Matt Canavan told Parliament that this program would create jobs for the region’s First Nations people. Mmmhmm. Thorpe used his speech in the Senate to accuse Labor and the Coalition of endangering the lives of First Nations and the climate. She read a statement from traditional owners who opposed fracking in their country, and said those comments should be enough to stop it. This should be enough for [us] do the right thing. Especially those who say Black Lives Matter like Plowing, and I love my dot paintings, say the Libs. As seriously, if you really care, you’ll listen to the traditional owners of the Northern Territory who don’t want their country to be fractured, she said. What is the point of an opposition that does not oppose? At the end of her speech, she chanted “Black lives don’t matter in the Beetaloo” as she stripped off her scarf and jacket to reveal a t-shirt with the same slogan. Vice-president and president of the committees Sue lines immediately told Thorpe to withdraw from the bedroom for breaking the dress code. Rules of conduct and conduct of Parliament say that members should choose to dress formally in accordance with business and professional standards, and that clothing printed with slogans is generally not accepted. No doubt Thorpe knew this rule, so well played. Blak’s life doesn’t matter in the Beetaloo. Today we tried to prevent public money from being used to split up and destroy the Beetaloo, as requested by the traditional owners. The government rejected it and most Labor did not even come to vote. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/XWJms5NF1b Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) November 29, 2021 More stuff from PEDESTRIAN.TV

