Fashion pioneer for a new generation Virgil Abloh has passed away

Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and male artistic director of Louis Vuitton, died at age 41 on November 28, according to a statement released on Instagram, citing a rare and aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.

He had been battling the disease since being diagnosed in 2019, the statement said, undergoing many difficult treatments. In September 2019, the designer said he was taking a break from a grueling work schedule, which included flights around the world to DJ gigs, following doctor’s orders. He canceled several events and appearances this fall.

We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend, read the statement on Abloh’s account. He is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and two children, as well as his parents and sister.

Abloh was a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom, said Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, owner of Louis Vuitton, in a statement. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sadness, and we all think of those close to them after the death of their husband, father, brother or friend.

Tributes flooded social media on Sunday after news of Abloh’s death was announced.

Louis Vuitton: Front Row – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring / Summer 2019 Collection Kanye West with Virgil Abloh after Abloh’s first show for Louis Vuitton in June 2018. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images. (Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images)

Abloh had a very creative mind and a stupendous work ethic. Michael Burke, CEO of Louis Vuitton called Abloh the Karl Lagerfeld of his time, a multitasking creative genius with a keen business acumen and almost superhuman energy. He also pushed the boundaries of the tradition-steeped fashion industry and will be remembered for bringing streetwear to the highest levels of the luxury market, as well as being one of the few black designers to lead a large luxury house.

Abloh has reinvented the role of a creative director. I’m not a designer, he said in 2018. Instead, Abloh overhauled the craft with ethics and not just streetwear aesthetics: hip-hop’s penchant for sampling and remix, sense of community of skateboarders and desire for social progress.

Abloh has also helped open the doors of the luxury fashion ivory tower to a wider range of creatives, leaving a kind of guide for others to follow, rooted in digital tools, self-motivation and no lack. no optimism.

A master of social media, he has made it his duty to engage directly with his followers, online and offline, to make them feel welcome in his world. Her fans haven’t flocked to her drops just to shop. They came to hang out. And he offered them not only products but processes: cheat codes and information trails on how to launch their own brands. You can do that too, read the caption under his first Instagram post after his Louis Vuitton debut.

He has also mentored other designers, like A-Cold-Walls Samuel Ross, joined the CFDA board in 2019 and launched a post-modern scholarship fund in 2020 to benefit black creatives.

Michael Burke and Virgil Abloh are hosting a dinner at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in July 2021 in Paris. Getty Images. In July 2021, LVMH announced its acquisition of the Off-White brand as part of a landmark deal that gave Virgil Abloh an unprecedented new role in LVMH’s vast portfolio. Getty Images.

Virgil was motivated by his dedication to his craft and his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design, read the unsigned statement announcing his passing on Instagram on Sunday . He would often say: Everything I do is for the 17 year old version of myself, deeply believing in the power of art to inspire future generations.

An architect by training born in the outskirts of Chicago to Ghanaian parents, Abloh’s journey to fashion was unusual. He studied civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before earning a master’s degree in architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology and counted Mies Van der Rohe and Rem Koolhaas as his hero.

He was first recognized for his work in fashion when he started working as the creative director of Kanye West and the duo interned together at Fendi under Burke, then managing director of the fur house and of leather belonging to LVMH. Abloh launched its first line, Pyrex, in 2012 before teaming up with the company that would become New Guards Group to launch high-end streetwear sensation Off-White a year later.

Based in Milan, Off-White has brought high-quality Italian manufacturing to American-style streetwear, drip-fed to consumers via social media and the tightly controlled versions favored by Supreme. Abloh may not have invented luxury streetwear, but he certainly helped popularize it both through his collections for Off-White and through quirky collaborations with everyone from Evian to Jimmy Choo. In 2017, he launched a landmark collaboration with Nike, deconstructing ten of his iconic sneakers.

Founder and Creative Director of Off-White Virgil Abloh | Source: courtesy In August 2017, Virgil Abloh launched a landmark collaboration with Nike, deconstructing ten of his iconic sneakers. Nike.

Off-White quickly surpassed $ 100 million in revenue and Abloh has emerged as one of the most important taste makers for a new generation of consumers, even though his work has been criticized as unoriginal by some. Abloh, for his part, was playing a different game, embracing what he called the three percent approach, the idea that you only need to change something at three percent to make it both familiar and completely. new.

In 2015, Off-White was named a finalist for the LVMH Young Designers Prize. But Abloh’s influence reached a new level in March 2018, when he took over from Kim Jones as artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, becoming the first black designer to take the reins of creation. in one of the largest mega-brands in the industry.

Her first show for the brand was aimed at relaunching Louis Vuitton for a new generation, featuring a diverse cast of models who paraded down a rainbow runway wearing a collection inspired by the 1939 musical film The Wizard of Oz, a reference to the American dream and to Ablohs. own revolutionary journey along a sort of personal yellow brick road from Illinois to the emerald city of Paris.

Abloh was a marketing scholar, but his influence went beyond the brand: The designer quickly updated the entire men’s clothing offering at Louis Vuitton, whose business lines benefited from contemporary styling cuts. ‘Abloh.

In July 2021, LVMH consolidated its relationship with Abloh. He acquired a controlling stake in the entity through which the designer held the intellectual property of Off-Whites (the operating company is controlled by New Guards Group) and gave Abloh an unprecedented new role working in the LVMH’s extensive portfolio to leverage the group’s expertise to launch new brands and partner with existing brands in a variety of sectors beyond fashion.

Abloh was typically busy until the end of his life, recently appearing in Doha to open the final installment of a retrospective exhibition of his work, Figures of Speech, which opened at the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art in 2019. Tuesday , he was expected to present a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Miami before Art Basel to mark the opening of a store dedicated to men.

